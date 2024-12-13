Link To Windows Update Makes Transfer Of Files Between iPhone And PC Seamless: Here's How

Hyderabad: Windows has announced the rollout of a new feature for the Link to Windows app, which will allow users to share files between their iPhone and PC seamlessly. Currently, only Windows Insider users can avail of this feature. Notably, Windows Insider is a Microsoft program that allows users to test new features, fixes, and updates before they are released to the public at large.
The update for the Link to Windows app follows the latest update of the Copilot for Windows app.
Link to Windows New Update: How to Transfer Files?
Microsoft says users can send files from their PC to their iPhone by right-clicking the file and tapping Share > My Phone/Phone Link.
Similarly, files from your iPhone can be transferred to your PC by selecting the file and tapping on Share> Link to Windows.
Link to Windows New Update: Compatible Devices
This new feature can only be accessed by users who have registered with the Windows Insider Program. To obtain this new feature, users must have the below-mentioned requisites:
- Your iPhone must run on iOS 16 or above.
- Link to Windows app version 1.24112.73 or higher must be installed on your iPhone.
- You should be a part of the Windows Insider Program.
Link to Windows New Update: Other Features
Apart from this update, Microsoft has also launched an update for the native's AI chatbot, Copilot. The update adds a new quick view feature that allows users to bring a quick view AI chatbot to their screens through keyboard shortcuts.
Moreover, a beta update for Windows 11 has been rolled out. The update is named Windows 11 Preview Build 27764 (Canary Channel). This beta update brings changes to the Start Menu, Dynamic Lighting, Input, Narrator, and Speech in Windows.