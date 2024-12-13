ETV Bharat / technology

Link To Windows Update Makes Transfer Of Files Between iPhone And PC Seamless: Here's How

Hyderabad: Windows has announced the rollout of a new feature for the Link to Windows app, which will allow users to share files between their iPhone and PC seamlessly. Currently, only Windows Insider users can avail of this feature. Notably, Windows Insider is a Microsoft program that allows users to test new features, fixes, and updates before they are released to the public at large.

The update for the Link to Windows app follows the latest update of the Copilot for Windows app.

Link to Windows New Update: How to Transfer Files?

Microsoft says users can send files from their PC to their iPhone by right-clicking the file and tapping Share > My Phone/Phone Link.

Similarly, files from your iPhone can be transferred to your PC by selecting the file and tapping on Share> Link to Windows.