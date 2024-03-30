Like iPhone, WhatsApp Rolls Out New Navigation Bar at Bottom of Screen for Android Users

Hyderabad: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging service, has officially launched its new bottom navigation bar for its Android users. The updated navigation bar replaces the old top navigation bar and includes the new "Communities" section.

According to a post shared by WhatsApp on X(formerly Twitter), the updated navigation bar replaces "Status" with "Updates." The new navigation bar has four options: "Chats," "Updates," "Communities," and "Calls," according to the post. WhatsApp Beta users have been able to experience the new navigation bar for the past few months, but some participants in the preview program have reported that the interface has sometimes disappeared for them.

WhatsApp claims that the new bottom navigation bar is “closer to your thumbs” while the design is “easy on the eyes.”

WhatsApp announced the design update on X, saying it “moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need when you need it.” The new navigation tools are “closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes.” I suspect the latter is a big reason why WhatsApp changed the design.

The latest update by the most popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has received mixed reactions from the users, while many being of the view that the feature makes the platform complex and confusing. "This app is getting more packed. The simplicity that make me like it is no more there. To start with, I'm not a fan of the community feature," a user wrote on X. Another user posted, "I prefer the before. Ask before changing. Thanks."

The bottom navigation bar, which is now available for the android users, was in practice for the iPhone users for a long time now. However, the navigation bar on the iPhone version of WhatsApp looks slightly different as it has a dedicated “Settings” button which is missing in the Android app, for now atleast.