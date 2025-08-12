Life May Exist On Exoplanets That Don't Have Any Water: MIT Rethinks Habitability

Hyderabad: For the longest time, scientists have been searching for water on other planets, considering it to be a requirement for life on other worlds. However, we may be too specific in our search, as foreign life could not necessarily require water, but a liquid in which metabolism for life can take place. MIT scientists raised the possibility of life on planets that can barely hold water but still support life with a different type of liquid.
Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the paper details ionic liquids, salts that exist in liquid form below about 100 degrees Celsius, suggesting that the fluid can provide a hospitable environment for some biomolecules. Such an ionic liquid can readily form from chemical ingredients that are also expected to be found on the surface of some rocket planets and moons.
For instance, the team's experiments showed that a mixture of sulfuric acid and certain organic compounds containing nitrogen can produce such a liquid. While sulfuric acid can be found as a byproduct of volcanic activity on rocky planets, nitrogen-containing compounds have been detected on several asteroids and planets in our solar system, suggesting their presence in other planetary systems.
MIT scientists suggest that planets that cannot support water due to being too warm or due to low-pressure atmospheres could still host pockets of ionic liquid, which in turn indicates the possibility of life, though likely not anything that resembles Earth’s water-based beings.
“We consider water to be required for life because that is what’s needed for Earth life. But if we look at a more general definition, we see that what we need is a liquid in which metabolism for life can take place,” says Rachana Agrawal, who led the study as a postdoc in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences. “Now, if we include ionic liquid as a possibility, this can dramatically increase the habitability zone for all rocky worlds.”
Search for life on Venus gave birth to the ionic liquid theory
The team’s work with ionic liquid grew out of an effort to search for signs of life on Venus. The neighbour planet carries clouds of sulfuric acid that cover it in a noxious haze, and despite its toxicity, scientists think the clouds may contain signs of life—a notion they plan to test with upcoming missions to Venus' atmosphere.
Leading the Morning Star Missions to Venus, Agrawal and Seager (co-author of the study from MIT) were investigating ways to collect and evaporate sulfuric acid—a crucial step for revealing any residual organic compounds in the Venus clouds to analyse for signs of life, if a mission succeeds in collecting those samples.
The researchers used a custom low-pressure system to evaporate a sulfuric acid–glycine solution. While most sulfuric acid evaporated, a persistent liquid layer remained. They discovered this was due to a chemical reaction between sulfuric acid and glycine, forming an ionic liquid—a stable mixture of salts that stays liquid across various temperatures and pressures.
This accidental finding helped them ponder whether ionic liquids exist on planets that are too warm and host atmospheres too thin for water to exist.
“From there, we took the leap of imagination of what this could mean,” Agrawal says. “Sulfuric acid is found on Earth from volcanoes, and organic compounds have been found on asteroids and other planetary bodies. So, this led us to wonder if ionic liquids could potentially form and exist naturally on exoplanets.”
They investigated the conditions for ionic liquids to exist naturally, and discovered that they form under a variety of different conditions, raising the possibility of their existence on exoplanets that cannot hold water.
The team plans to investigate further, to see what biomolecules and ingredients for life might survive and thrive in ionic liquids.
The study was co-authored by a team of researchers from multiple institutions. From MIT, contributors include Sara Seager, a professor across several departments, and researchers Iaroslav Iakubivskyi, Weston Buchanan, Ana Glidden, and Jingcheng Huang. Additional co-authors are Maxwell Seager from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, William Bains from Cardiff University, and Janusz Petkowski from Wroclaw University of Science and Technology in Poland.