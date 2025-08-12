ETV Bharat / technology

Life May Exist On Exoplanets That Don't Have Any Water: MIT Rethinks Habitability

Hyderabad: For the longest time, scientists have been searching for water on other planets, considering it to be a requirement for life on other worlds. However, we may be too specific in our search, as foreign life could not necessarily require water, but a liquid in which metabolism for life can take place. MIT scientists raised the possibility of life on planets that can barely hold water but still support life with a different type of liquid.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the paper details ionic liquids, salts that exist in liquid form below about 100 degrees Celsius, suggesting that the fluid can provide a hospitable environment for some biomolecules. Such an ionic liquid can readily form from chemical ingredients that are also expected to be found on the surface of some rocket planets and moons.

For instance, the team's experiments showed that a mixture of sulfuric acid and certain organic compounds containing nitrogen can produce such a liquid. While sulfuric acid can be found as a byproduct of volcanic activity on rocky planets, nitrogen-containing compounds have been detected on several asteroids and planets in our solar system, suggesting their presence in other planetary systems.

MIT scientists suggest that planets that cannot support water due to being too warm or due to low-pressure atmospheres could still host pockets of ionic liquid, which in turn indicates the possibility of life, though likely not anything that resembles Earth’s water-based beings.

“We consider water to be required for life because that is what’s needed for Earth life. But if we look at a more general definition, we see that what we need is a liquid in which metabolism for life can take place,” says Rachana Agrawal, who led the study as a postdoc in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences. “Now, if we include ionic liquid as a possibility, this can dramatically increase the habitability zone for all rocky worlds.”

Search for life on Venus gave birth to the ionic liquid theory