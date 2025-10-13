Lenskart B Camera Smartglasses Will Let You Make UPI Payments Using Voice Commands
The B Camera smartglasses were unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025.
Hyderabad: Indian eyewear maker Lenskart recently announced the launch of its upcoming pair of smartglasses, B Camera smartglasses, in India. The launch will occur in the coming months. These smartglasses will feature built-in UPI integration, allowing users to scan QR codes and make instant payments via voice authentication. UPI transactions can be done without the need for a phone or a PIN.
The B Camera smartglasses were unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival 2025 (GFF), held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.
These are the first smartglasses to be introduced in India to feature UPI payments, built directly into the user’s eyewear.
How UPI transactions work in the B Camera Smartglass
The B Camera SmartGlasses will be powered by the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) UPI Circle, which will securely connect the smartglasses to the user’s bank account.
Once connected, users simply need to look at a QR code, and the built-in camera scans it. The user can then confirm the payment with their voice. Interestingly, UPI payments made by these glasses do not require the user to pull out their phone or enter a PIN.
Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, said, “The role and use of smart glasses in our lives will continue to evolve, and payments are an important part of our daily activity. By integrating payments into the camera of smart glasses, we intend to make this a seamless form of payment.”
Ajna Lens
Lenskart invested in Mumbai-based Ajna Lens —a deep-tech startup specialising in extended reality (XR) and AI-powered wearable tech. Although the value of the deal remains undisclosed, this move from Lenskart underscores its serious bet on AI-enabled smartglasses.
Ajna’s tech will likely power the next generation of smart eyewear for Lenskart, which already offers the phonic smart glasses—Bluetooth-enabled glasses that allow users to take calls, play music, and interact with voice assistants.
According to a report by IMARC Group, the AR and VR eyewear market in India has touched $608 million (around Rs 53 billion) in 2024. It is expected to hit $1.67 billion (around Rs 148 billion) by 2033, courtesy of demand in gaming, health care, and education.
As per a report from Counterpoint Research, Meta dominates the smartglasses segment with its Ray-Ban Meta line, which holds over 60 per cent of share in the global market in 2024. The introduction of products like B Camera Smartglasses is expected to boost indigenous companies into the smart glasses category and gradually become a strong contender to companies like Meta.