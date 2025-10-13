ETV Bharat / technology

Lenskart B Camera Smartglasses Will Let You Make UPI Payments Using Voice Commands

These are the first smartglasses to be introduced in India to feature UPI payments. ( Image Credit: X/@UPI_NPCI - Lenskart )

Hyderabad: Indian eyewear maker Lenskart recently announced the launch of its upcoming pair of smartglasses, B Camera smartglasses, in India. The launch will occur in the coming months. These smartglasses will feature built-in UPI integration, allowing users to scan QR codes and make instant payments via voice authentication. UPI transactions can be done without the need for a phone or a PIN.

The B Camera smartglasses were unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival 2025 (GFF), held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

These are the first smartglasses to be introduced in India to feature UPI payments, built directly into the user’s eyewear.

How UPI transactions work in the B Camera Smartglass

The B Camera SmartGlasses will be powered by the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) UPI Circle, which will securely connect the smartglasses to the user’s bank account.

Once connected, users simply need to look at a QR code, and the built-in camera scans it. The user can then confirm the payment with their voice. Interestingly, UPI payments made by these glasses do not require the user to pull out their phone or enter a PIN.