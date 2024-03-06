Leading Tech Company Launches 'Mobile ki Pendrive' in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a first of its kind initiative by a tech firm, Western Digital (WD), a leading computer hard disk drive manufacturer and data storage company, on Wednesday launched its new product, the 'Mobile ki Pendrive,' in a non-metro city Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprecedented event introduced the region to WD's innovative SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C flash drives, characterized by vibrant colors and cutting-edge technology.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director of Sales for India at Western Digital, expressed his excitement while speaking to the reporters. Wani said that the vibrant flash drives are packed with “massive storage capacities, super-fast transfer speeds, and are designed for the on-the-go lifestyle of a smartphone user”.

"As smartphones continue to transform individuals into content creators, the demand for seamless storage solutions has become increasingly paramount. In response to this growing need, Western Digital has dedicated itself to empowering users with reliable, easy-to-use, and lightning-fast storage solutions," he said.

Wani further highlighted the versatility of Western Digital's product portfolio, ensuring options for every consumer. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C flash drive is available at a price range starting from as low as Rs 689, reaching up to Rs 8000, he said.

The pricing structure is determined by factors such as storage capacity and materials used, showcasing Western Digital's commitment to providing consumers with value for their money.

"SanDisk not only offers value from a product perspective but also in terms of service, warranty, and support. We believe in delivering a holistic experience to our consumers," Wani said.

Explaining the strategic choice of Srinagar for the product launch, Wani pointed out the ongoing roadshows and press meets happening across the country, with a particular focus on non-metro cities. He noted a significant increase in product consumption in these regions, making it opportune to commence their nationwide tour from Srinagar.

"We are currently doing our first press meet in Kashmir, and who would miss an opportunity to start our countrywide tour from Srinagar? The city holds strategic importance for us, and we are thrilled to bring our latest innovation to the tech-savvy audience in this beautiful region," he added.

The launch event concluded with attendees having hands-on experiences with the 'Mobile ki Pendrive', exploring its features and functionalities. Western Digital aims to make these vibrant flash drives available in retail stores across Jammu and Kashmir, further solidifying its presence in the region's growing market for advanced storage solutions.