Lava Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Comparing the two budget 5G smartphones under priced under Rs 10,000

Hyderabad: Lava India on Friday launched its budget-friendly 5G smartphone-- Yuva 2 5G. Priced at 9,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the smartphone comes with a Unisoc T760 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 90Hz HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device sits in competition with a good number of budget-friendly smartphones. We are comparing it with the Moto G35 5G smartphone based on prices, specifications, and features.
LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Display Specifications
|Mobile
|Lava Yuva 2 5G
|Moto G35 5G
|Display size
|6.67 inches
|6.72 inches
|Technology
|IPS
|LTPS-LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels HD+
|2400 x 1080 pixels, Full HD+
|Refresh Rate
|90Hz
|120Hz
LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Processor
|Mobile
|Lava Yuva 2 5G
|Moto G35 5G
|Chipset
|Unisoc T760 (6nm)
|Unisoc T760 (6nm)
LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Storage
|Mobile
|Lava Yuva 2 5G
|Moto G35 5G
|Internal Storage
|128GB
|128GB/256GB
|RAM
|4GB+4GB
|4/8GB RAM
|External Storage
|512GB
|Up to 1TB
LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Camera
|Mobile
|Lava Yuva 2 5G
|Moto G35 5G
|Primary Camera
|50MP+2MP AI dual camera with LED flash
|50MP (f/1.8, wide) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultrawide)
Rear Single LED flash
|Front Camera
|8MP camera
|16MP (f/2.5, wide) camera
|video recording
|Yes
|UHD@30fps, FHD@30fps
|Camera Features
|Pro Mode, Panorama, Filter, Time Lapse,
Slow Motion, Night Mode, Intelligent Scanning,
Portrait Mode, AI Mode, Burst Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode
|Portrait, Night Vision, Pro, 360-degree Panorama,
Gesture Capture, Google Lens integration
LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Battery
|Mobile
|Lava Yuva 2 5G
|Moto G35 5G
|Type
|5000mAh
|5000 mAh battery
|Charging
|18W
|18W TurboPower Quick Charging
LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Other features
|Mobile
|Lava Yuva 2 5G
|Moto G35 5G
|Operating System
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Sim
|Dual SIM (5G + 5G), nano+nano
|Dual SIM (PSIM + eSIM)
|colors
|Marble Black, Marble White
|Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black
|Sensor
|Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor,
Magnetometer, Ambient Light
|Side fingerprint reader, Proximity, Accelerometer,
Ambient light, Gyroscope, SAR sensor, Sensor Hub, E-Compass
|Other Features
|Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock,
Battery saver mode
|Face Unlock
Water Repellent (IP52)
LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Price
When it comes to pricing, the Lava phone is a bit cheaper. The LAVA Yuva 2 5G costs Rs 9,499, whereas the Moto G35 5G starts at Rs 9,999. Both these smartphones can be purchased through the official website of the companies.