Lava Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Comparing the two budget 5G smartphones under priced under Rs 10,000

Hyderabad: Lava India on Friday launched its budget-friendly 5G smartphone-- Yuva 2 5G. Priced at 9,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the smartphone comes with a Unisoc T760 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 90Hz HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device sits in competition with a good number of budget-friendly smartphones. We are comparing it with the Moto G35 5G smartphone based on prices, specifications, and features.

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Display Specifications

Mobile Lava Yuva 2 5G Moto G35 5G Display size 6.67 inches 6.72 inches Technology IPS LTPS-LCD Screen Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, Full HD+ Refresh Rate 90Hz 120Hz

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Processor

Mobile Lava Yuva 2 5G Moto G35 5G Chipset Unisoc T760 (6nm) Unisoc T760 (6nm)

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Storage

Mobile Lava Yuva 2 5G Moto G35 5G Internal Storage 128GB 128GB/256GB RAM 4GB+4GB 4/8GB RAM External Storage 512GB Up to 1TB

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Camera

Mobile Lava Yuva 2 5G Moto G35 5G Primary Camera 50MP+2MP AI dual camera with LED flash 50MP (f/1.8, wide) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultrawide)

Rear Single LED flash Front Camera 8MP camera 16MP (f/2.5, wide) camera video recording Yes UHD@30fps, FHD@30fps Camera Features Pro Mode, Panorama, Filter, Time Lapse,

Slow Motion, Night Mode, Intelligent Scanning,

Portrait Mode, AI Mode, Burst Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode Portrait, Night Vision, Pro, 360-degree Panorama,

Gesture Capture, Google Lens integration

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Battery

Mobile Lava Yuva 2 5G Moto G35 5G Type 5000mAh 5000 mAh battery Charging 18W 18W TurboPower Quick Charging

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Other features

Mobile Lava Yuva 2 5G Moto G35 5G Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Sim Dual SIM (5G + 5G), nano+nano Dual SIM (PSIM + eSIM) colors Marble Black, Marble White Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor,

Magnetometer, Ambient Light Side fingerprint reader, Proximity, Accelerometer,

Ambient light, Gyroscope, SAR sensor, Sensor Hub, E-Compass Other Features Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock,

Battery saver mode Face Unlock

Water Repellent (IP52)

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Price

When it comes to pricing, the Lava phone is a bit cheaper. The LAVA Yuva 2 5G costs Rs 9,499, whereas the Moto G35 5G starts at Rs 9,999. Both these smartphones can be purchased through the official website of the companies.