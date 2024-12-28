ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Comparing the two budget 5G smartphones under priced under Rs 10,000

Lava Yuva 2 5G has been launched for Rs 9,499 for the base model. We are comparing it with Moto G35 5G smartphone.

Lava Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Comparing the two budget 5G smartphones under priced under Rs 10,000
Hyderabad: Lava India on Friday launched its budget-friendly 5G smartphone-- Yuva 2 5G. Priced at 9,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the smartphone comes with a Unisoc T760 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 90Hz HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device sits in competition with a good number of budget-friendly smartphones. We are comparing it with the Moto G35 5G smartphone based on prices, specifications, and features.

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Display Specifications

MobileLava Yuva 2 5GMoto G35 5G
Display size6.67 inches6.72 inches
TechnologyIPSLTPS-LCD
Screen Resolution720 x 1612 pixels HD+2400 x 1080 pixels, Full HD+
Refresh Rate90Hz120Hz

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Processor

MobileLava Yuva 2 5GMoto G35 5G
ChipsetUnisoc T760 (6nm)Unisoc T760 (6nm)

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Storage

MobileLava Yuva 2 5GMoto G35 5G
Internal Storage128GB128GB/256GB
RAM4GB+4GB4/8GB RAM
External Storage512GBUp to 1TB

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Camera

MobileLava Yuva 2 5GMoto G35 5G
Primary Camera50MP+2MP AI dual camera with LED flash50MP (f/1.8, wide) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultrawide)
Rear Single LED flash
Front Camera8MP camera16MP (f/2.5, wide) camera
video recordingYesUHD@30fps, FHD@30fps
Camera FeaturesPro Mode, Panorama, Filter, Time Lapse,
Slow Motion, Night Mode, Intelligent Scanning,
Portrait Mode, AI Mode, Burst Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode		Portrait, Night Vision, Pro, 360-degree Panorama,
Gesture Capture, Google Lens integration

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Battery

MobileLava Yuva 2 5GMoto G35 5G
Type5000mAh5000 mAh battery
Charging18W18W TurboPower Quick Charging

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Other features

MobileLava Yuva 2 5GMoto G35 5G
Operating SystemAndroid 14Android 14
SimDual SIM (5G + 5G), nano+nanoDual SIM (PSIM + eSIM)
colorsMarble Black, Marble WhiteLeaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black
SensorAccelerometer, Proximity Sensor,
Magnetometer, Ambient Light		Side fingerprint reader, Proximity, Accelerometer,
Ambient light, Gyroscope, SAR sensor, Sensor Hub, E-Compass
Other FeaturesSide fingerprint sensor, Face unlock,
Battery saver mode		Face Unlock
Water Repellent (IP52)

LAVA Yuva 2 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Price

When it comes to pricing, the Lava phone is a bit cheaper. The LAVA Yuva 2 5G costs Rs 9,499, whereas the Moto G35 5G starts at Rs 9,999. Both these smartphones can be purchased through the official website of the companies.

