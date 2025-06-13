Lava Storm Play 5G, Lite 5G Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Storm 5G series in India. The new series includes the Lava Storm Play 5G and the Lava Storm Lite 5G. Both smartphones are priced around Rs 10,000, placing them in the budget smartphone segment. These phones feature a 6.75-inch LCD display, 5,000mAh batteries, and a 50MP main rear camera setup.

The Storm Lite 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, making its debut in India. The Storm Play 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, which is claimed to be the world’s first smartphone to feature this chipset. Both devices now join the Lava Storm 5G model, which was launched in December 2023.

Lava Storm 5G Series: Price, Availability

The Lava Storm 5G series comes in two variants: the Lava Storm Play 5G and the Lava Storm Lite 5G. The former model is priced at Rs 9,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the latter device is priced at Rs 7,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Both handsets will be available for sale via Amazon. The Storm Play variant will be available for purchase starting June 19, 2025, at 12 PM IST, while the Storm Lite 5G will go on sale from June 24, 2025.

Lava Storm 5G Series: Price List Model Price RAM Storage Sale Start Date Sale Platform Lava Storm Play 5G Rs 9,999 6GB 128GB June 19, 2025, 12 PM IST Amazon Lava Storm Lite 5G Rs 7,999 4GB 64GB June 24, 2025

Lava Storm 5G Series: Specifications

The Lava Storm Play 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boasts a 50MP Sony IMX752 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It carries an 8MP sensor at the front. The Play 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset runs Android 15 out of the box.

Meanwhile, the Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device sports a 50MP Sony IMX752 main rear camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It features a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It runs Android 15 out of the box. The Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Notably, both cell phones share identical features in terms of display, battery, build, operating system, and rear main camera setup.