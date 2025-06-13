ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Storm Play 5G, Lite 5G Launched In India: Price, Features

Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Storm Play 5G and the Lava Storm Lite 5G smartphones in India. Both smartphones fall under the budget segment.

Both smartphones are have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. (Image Credit: Lava Mobiles)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Storm 5G series in India. The new series includes the Lava Storm Play 5G and the Lava Storm Lite 5G. Both smartphones are priced around Rs 10,000, placing them in the budget smartphone segment. These phones feature a 6.75-inch LCD display, 5,000mAh batteries, and a 50MP main rear camera setup.

The Storm Lite 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, making its debut in India. The Storm Play 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, which is claimed to be the world’s first smartphone to feature this chipset. Both devices now join the Lava Storm 5G model, which was launched in December 2023.

Lava Storm 5G Series: Price, Availability

The Lava Storm 5G series comes in two variants: the Lava Storm Play 5G and the Lava Storm Lite 5G. The former model is priced at Rs 9,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the latter device is priced at Rs 7,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Both handsets will be available for sale via Amazon. The Storm Play variant will be available for purchase starting June 19, 2025, at 12 PM IST, while the Storm Lite 5G will go on sale from June 24, 2025.

Lava Storm 5G Series: Price List
ModelPriceRAMStorageSale Start DateSale Platform
Lava Storm Play 5GRs 9,9996GB128GBJune 19, 2025, 12 PM ISTAmazon
Lava Storm Lite 5GRs 7,9994GB64GBJune 24, 2025

Lava Storm 5G Series: Specifications

The Lava Storm Play 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boasts a 50MP Sony IMX752 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It carries an 8MP sensor at the front. The Play 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset runs Android 15 out of the box.

Meanwhile, the Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device sports a 50MP Sony IMX752 main rear camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It features a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It runs Android 15 out of the box. The Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Notably, both cell phones share identical features in terms of display, battery, build, operating system, and rear main camera setup.

Lava Storm 5G Series: At a Glance
FeatureLava Storm Play 5GLava Storm Lite 5G
Display6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7060MediaTek Dimensity 6400
RAM6GB4GB
Storage128GB64GB
Rear Cameras50MP Sony IMX752 (main) + 2MP (secondary)50MP Sony IMX752 (main) + 2MP (secondary)
Front Camera8MP5MP
Battery5,000mAh, 18W wired charging5,000mAh, 18W wired charging
IP RatingIP64 (dust and water resistance)IP64 (dust and water resistance)
Operating SystemAndroid 15Android 15
