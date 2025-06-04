Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G To Launch In India Soon: Key Specifications Teased

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles is all set to expand its smartphone lineup in India. It will launch the Lava Storm Play 5G and Lava Storm Lite 5G handsets soon.
The company has confirmed that the Lava Storm Play 5G will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, becoming the first smartphone in India to feature this processor. Equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the device is expected to target gaming users and offer improved multitasking performance and app loading speeds. Lava says that the model will offer distinct design and support for 5G connectivity. The Lava Storm Lite 5G has been confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.
The company is expected to announce the exact launch date and other specifications of the smartphones in the coming weeks or days. Post launch, both the Lava Storm Play 5G and Lava Storm Lite 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Lava India e-store.
The standard version of these devices, the Lava Storm 5G, was introduced in December 2023. This smartphone costs Rs 12,499 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on Amazon, which comes in two colour options: Gale Green and Thunder Black. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, which is expandable up to 1TB. It boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W of fast wired charging support. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box.