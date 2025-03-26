Lava Shark With 50MP Rear Camera Launched In India For Rs 6,999: Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the budget-friendly smartphone Lava Shark in India. The device has a 6.67-inch display, a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 8GB of dynamic RAM, and an AI-powered 50MP main rear camera. The handset carries a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. Moreover, the phone sports AI-imaging features and supports face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Lava Shark is available for purchase in India via retail outlets.

Lava Shark: Price, Availability

The Lava Shark is priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The company offers a 1-year warranty and free Service at Home as well. The phone comes in two colours-- Stealth Black and Titanium Gold. It is available for purchase in India through Lava retail stores.

Lava Shark: Specifications

The handset features a 6.67-inch LCD display with 1612 x 720 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Users can virtually extend the RAM of the device up to 8GB. Moreover, the storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD memory card.

The Lava Shark comes with a 50MP single rear camera backed by AI. Alongside the rear camera, an LED unit is also provided. An 8MP camera is available at the front. Additional imaging features include AI Mode, Portrait, Pro Mode, and HDR support. The handset is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Moreover, it runs on Android 14 OS out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the handset comes with a 10W charger in the box and has an IP54 dust and water resistance. The device comes with features such as a USB Type C port, 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wifi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. Notably, the company claims that the phone offers up to 45 hours of talk time and is said to achieve a full charge in 158 minutes.

