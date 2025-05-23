Lava Shark 5G With 400K+ AnTuTu score Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Shark 5G in India. The budget smartphone comes with an HD+ display, Unisoc T765 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a 13MP AI dual rear camera, a 5000mAh battery, and runs Android 15 with no bloatware in the box. The phone also includes Lava’s Free Service at Home facility. Notably, the Lava Shark 5G is the successor of the Lava Shark 4G, which was launched in March this year.

Lava Shark 5G: Price, availability, rivals

The Lava Shark 5G is priced at Rs 7,999 for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in two shades: Stellar Blue and Stellar Gold. The handset is available for purchase starting today via the company’s online and offline retail outlets. In India, the Lava Shark 5G will compete against other budget smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Poco C71, Moto G05, and more.

Lava Shark 5G: Specifications

The newly launched smartphone retains the design language showcased in the Lava Shark 4G, but with a modern aesthetic touch, a circular LED flash design on the rear camera island, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.75-inch, Notch HD+ 2.5D scratch-resistant, 20:9 aspect ratio display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T765 chipset with an AnTuTu score of 400K+, paired with 4GB of RAM and 4GB of dynamic RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a micro SD card. It boasts a dual rear AI camera, which includes a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device houses a 5000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support and has a charging time of 3 hours. It has a talktime of 30 hours, a standby time of 340 hours, and a YouTube playback time of 625 minutes. The Lava Shark 5G runs on Android 15 with no bloatware, and has an IP54 dust and water resistance.