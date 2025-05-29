Lava Bold N1 Series With Up To 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs 5,999

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Bold N1 series in India. The new budget smartphone series includes the Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro models. Both devices come with an LCD HD+ screen and run Android 14. The Bold N1 is equipped with an unspecified octa-core Unisoc chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a 13MP dual rear camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with 10W of wired charging support. Meanwhile, the Lava Bold N1 Pro is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 50MP main camera and a 5000mAh battery with 18W of charging support.

Lava Bold N1 Series: Price, availability

The Lava Bold N1 is priced at Rs 5,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the Lava Bold N1 Pro is priced at Rs 6,699 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Bold N1 is available in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory shades, while the Bold N1 Pro comes in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black colourways.

Both devices are exclusively available on Amazon. The Bold N1 Pro will be available for sale on June 2 at 12:00 PM, while the Lava Bold N1 will go on sale on June 4 at 12:00 PM.

Lava Bold N1 Series: Variant-Wise Pricing Feature Lava Bold N1 Lava Bold N1 Pro Price ₹5,999 ₹6,699 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 128GB Color Options Radiant Black, Sparkling Ivory Titanium Gold, Stealth Black Availability Date June 4, 2025, 12 PM June 2, 2025 Sales Platform Amazon (Exclusive) Amazon (Exclusive)

Lava Bold N1 Series: Specifications

The Lava Bold N1 features a 6.75-inch LCD HD+ notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core Unisoc processor, which is paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM (expandable up to 8GB using virtual RAM) and 64GB of storage. The phone comes with a 13MP AI dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front-facing camera. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W of wired charging support.

The Lava Bold N1 Pro sports a 6.67-inch LCD HD+ punch hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM (expandable up to 8GB of RAM using virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. The chipset has an AnTuTu score of 240K+. In terms of optics, the Bold N1 Pro features a 50MP AI triple camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera. The handset houses a 5000mAh battery with 18W of fast wired charging support. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock features.

Both devices run Android 14 Go Edition and feature an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Both smartphones also support Free Service@Home, Lava's doorstep assistance program available across India.