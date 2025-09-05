ETV Bharat / technology

5G Phone Under Rs 6,750: Lava Bold N1 5G With 13MP Dual Rear Camera Launched In India

The Lava Bold N1 5G comes in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Lava Bold N1 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 13MP Dual Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Teh Lava Bold N1 5G comes in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colours. (Image Credit: Lava Mobiles)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Bold N1 5G handset in India. It features a 90Hz HD+ display, a Unisoc T765 chipset, 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, a 13MP AI dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset runs bloatware-free stock Android 15. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Lava Bold N1 5G is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 7,999. It is available in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue shades. Interested customers can purchase the Bold N1 5G via Amazon and avail early deals of this smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which starts from September 23.

Customers can also opt for an instant discount of Rs 750 on SBI credit card and credit card EMI transactions. This makes the effective price of the Lava Bold N1 5G to Rs 6,749 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 7,249 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Specifications

The Lava Bold N1 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T765 chipset, which claims to have secured an AnTuTu score of 400K+. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Notably, the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB, and the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Lava Bold N1 5G features a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera. The handset supports 4K/30fps video recording and comes with camera modes like Portrait, Time Lapse, and 4X Zoom with Steering. It has a 5MP camera at the front.

The newly launched Bold N1 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It runs on bloat-free stock Android 15 out of the box.

