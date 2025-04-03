ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Lava has introduced a budget smartphone Lava Bold 5G in India. It features an AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Lava Bold 5G comes in Sapphire Blue shade. (Image Credit: Amazon)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 5:09 PM IST

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Lava Bold 5G in India. The budget smartphone features a 6.67-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It sports a 64MP main rear camera, and packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It will be available on sale next week via Amazon.

Lava Bold 5G: India Price

The Lava Bold 5G comes in two variants-- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. The base model starts at Rs 10,499 and comes in a sole Sapphire Blue shade. The Lava Bold 5G will go on sale on April 8, 2025, via Amazon.

Lava Bold 5G: Specifications

The Lava Bold 5G features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, paired with up to 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone boasts a 64MP primary Sony AI rear camera and a 16MP camera at the front. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The device will run on Android 14, which is upgradable to Android 15. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold 5G: At A Glance
SpecificationsDetails
Display6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorOcta core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4GHz, 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
RAM and storage4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
SIM SlotDual SIM
Operating SystemAndroid 14 (upgradable to Android 15)
Rear Camera64MP Sony sensor, f/1.88 aperture, secondary camera
Front Camera16MP
Fingerprint SensorIn-display
Audio PortUSB Type-C audio
Dust and water resistanceIP64
Connectivity5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C
Battery5000mAh (typical), 33W fast charging support
Colour OptionsSapphire Blue
priceRs. 10,499 (special launch price, 4GB + 128GB model)
Additional Models6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models
AvailabilitySale will be on Amazon from 8 April at 12 midnight

