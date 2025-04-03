Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Lava Bold 5G in India. The budget smartphone features a 6.67-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It sports a 64MP main rear camera, and packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It will be available on sale next week via Amazon.

Lava Bold 5G: India Price

The Lava Bold 5G comes in two variants-- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. The base model starts at Rs 10,499 and comes in a sole Sapphire Blue shade. The Lava Bold 5G will go on sale on April 8, 2025, via Amazon.

Lava Bold 5G: Specifications

The Lava Bold 5G features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, paired with up to 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone boasts a 64MP primary Sony AI rear camera and a 16MP camera at the front. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The device will run on Android 14, which is upgradable to Android 15. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold 5G: At A Glance Specifications Details Display 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4GHz, 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM and storage 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage SIM Slot Dual SIM Operating System Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15) Rear Camera 64MP Sony sensor, f/1.88 aperture, secondary camera Front Camera 16MP Fingerprint Sensor In-display Audio Port USB Type-C audio Dust and water resistance IP64 Connectivity 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C Battery 5000mAh (typical), 33W fast charging support Colour Options Sapphire Blue price Rs. 10,499 (special launch price, 4GB + 128GB model) Additional Models 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models Availability Sale will be on Amazon from 8 April at 12 midnight

