Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Lava Bold 5G in India. The budget smartphone features a 6.67-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It sports a 64MP main rear camera, and packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It will be available on sale next week via Amazon.
Lava Bold 5G: India Price
The Lava Bold 5G comes in two variants-- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. The base model starts at Rs 10,499 and comes in a sole Sapphire Blue shade. The Lava Bold 5G will go on sale on April 8, 2025, via Amazon.
Introducing LAVA BOLD 5G: Be Fearless!— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) April 3, 2025
Sale Starts 8th Apr, 12 AM, only on @amazonIN
Special Launch Price: Starting ₹10,499*
*Incl. of Offers
Know More: https://t.co/KRXhUpoIrO#BOLD5G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/fzQcnolKWx
Lava Bold 5G: Specifications
The Lava Bold 5G features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, paired with up to 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone boasts a 64MP primary Sony AI rear camera and a 16MP camera at the front. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The device will run on Android 14, which is upgradable to Android 15. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Lava Bold 5G: At A Glance
|Specifications
|Details
|Display
|6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4GHz, 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz) with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
|RAM and storage
|4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
|SIM Slot
|Dual SIM
|Operating System
|Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)
|Rear Camera
|64MP Sony sensor, f/1.88 aperture, secondary camera
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Fingerprint Sensor
|In-display
|Audio Port
|USB Type-C audio
|Dust and water resistance
|IP64
|Connectivity
|5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C
|Battery
|5000mAh (typical), 33W fast charging support
|Colour Options
|Sapphire Blue
|price
|Rs. 10,499 (special launch price, 4GB + 128GB model)
|Additional Models
|6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models
|Availability
|Sale will be on Amazon from 8 April at 12 midnight
