Lava Blaze Duo To Launch In India On December 16: Specifications, Features, Expected Price

After the launch of Agni 3 in October, Lava is all set to launch the new Blaze Duo on December 16.

Lava Blaze Duo To Be Launched on December 16: Key Features, Design, Colour, and Price
The Lava Blaze Duo will available for purchase from December 16, 2024 via Amazon. (Lava)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Lava has confirmed the launch of the Blaze Duo smartphone in India on December 16, 2024. An Amazon listing of the device revealed the launch date in addition to its design, colour options, and key features, such as RAM variants, display, camera, processor, and battery.

The Lava Duo will come with a secondary display placed on the rear panel, similar to the Lava Agni 3, launched in October this year. People who are interested in buying the phone can activate the 'Notify Me' button on Amazon to get updated when the device is available online.

Lava Blaze Duo Expected Price

Set to be launched on December 16, 2024, the Lava Blaze Duo will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The device is expected to be under Rs 20,000.

Lava Blaze Duo: Specifications and Features

Similar to the Lava Agni 3, the upcoming Lava smartphone will sport dual displays. The main screen has been confirmed to be a 6.78-inch 3D AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The secondary display on the rear panel will be a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

The Lava Blaze Duo will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 5G chipset, paired with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with support for an additional 6GB or 8GB of virtual RAM. The device has been confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. For security, it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will come with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and run ‎Android 14 out-of-the-box. Lava has confirmed to provide an Android 15 update for the device. The phone will feature a 64MP primary rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It will be available in two colour options-- Arctic White and Celestial Blue.

