ETV Bharat / technology

Lava Blaze Dragon With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 4 Gen Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Lava Mobiles has introduced the Lava Blaze Dragon in India, which features a Snapdragon 4 Gen processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

Lava Blaze Dragon With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 4 Gen Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The first sale of the phone is set to be on August 1, 2025. (Image Credit: Lava Mobiles)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Lava Blaze Dragon smartphone in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs the stock version of Android 15 without bloatware.

Lava Blaze Dragon: Price, Specifications

The Lava Blaze Dragon is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in two shades: Golden Mist and Midnight Mist.

Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 using bank offers. Moreover, there is an additional offer in exchange for Rs 1,000 on the first day of sale, which begins on August 1, 2025, at 12 AM on Amazon.

Lava Blaze Dragon: Key Details
PriceRs 9,999
Configuration4GB RAM/128GB storage
Availability Amazon
First sale on August 1, 2025

Lava Blaze Dragon: Specifications

The budget handset features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM of the device can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. Moreover, the company claims that the phone can offer a 450K+ AnTuTu score.

In terms of optics, the Lava Blaze Dragon boasts a 50MP rear camera and an unspecified secondary camera, along with an LED unit.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It runs stock Android 15 with no bloatware. The handset comes with the company's Free Service at Home programme, which offers doorstep service to its customers.

Lava Blaze Dragon: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.74-inch HD+ LCD
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM + storage4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Camera50MP AI rear camera
Battery5,000mAh
Charging18W
Operating SystemStock Android 15
Also Read: iQOO Z10R With 120Hz Curved Display, Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Lava Blaze Dragon smartphone in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs the stock version of Android 15 without bloatware.

Lava Blaze Dragon: Price, Specifications

The Lava Blaze Dragon is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in two shades: Golden Mist and Midnight Mist.

Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 using bank offers. Moreover, there is an additional offer in exchange for Rs 1,000 on the first day of sale, which begins on August 1, 2025, at 12 AM on Amazon.

Lava Blaze Dragon: Key Details
PriceRs 9,999
Configuration4GB RAM/128GB storage
Availability Amazon
First sale on August 1, 2025

Lava Blaze Dragon: Specifications

The budget handset features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM of the device can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. Moreover, the company claims that the phone can offer a 450K+ AnTuTu score.

In terms of optics, the Lava Blaze Dragon boasts a 50MP rear camera and an unspecified secondary camera, along with an LED unit.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It runs stock Android 15 with no bloatware. The handset comes with the company's Free Service at Home programme, which offers doorstep service to its customers.

Lava Blaze Dragon: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.74-inch HD+ LCD
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM + storage4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Camera50MP AI rear camera
Battery5,000mAh
Charging18W
Operating SystemStock Android 15
Also Read: iQOO Z10R With 120Hz Curved Display, Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LAVA BLAZE DRAGON PRICELAVA BLAZE DRAGON SPECIFICATIONSLAVA BLAZE DRAGON OFFERSLAVALAVA BLAZE DRAGON

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.