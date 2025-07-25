Lava Blaze Dragon With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 4 Gen Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Lava Blaze Dragon smartphone in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs the stock version of Android 15 without bloatware.
Lava Blaze Dragon: Price, Specifications
The Lava Blaze Dragon is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in two shades: Golden Mist and Midnight Mist.
Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 using bank offers. Moreover, there is an additional offer in exchange for Rs 1,000 on the first day of sale, which begins on August 1, 2025, at 12 AM on Amazon.
|Lava Blaze Dragon: Key Details
|Price
|Rs 9,999
|Configuration
|4GB RAM/128GB storage
|Availability
|Amazon
|First sale on
|August 1, 2025
Lava Blaze Dragon: Specifications
The budget handset features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM of the device can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. Moreover, the company claims that the phone can offer a 450K+ AnTuTu score.
Blaze Dragon 5G - Powered by Snapdragon® 4 Gen2.— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 25, 2025
Sale goes live on 1st Aug, 12 AM.
Special Launch Price – ₹8,999* (Incl. Bank offers)
Additional ₹1,000 Exchange Offer (On first day of sale)
*T&C apply #RiseOfTheIndianDragon #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/vkk4sUUUI3
In terms of optics, the Lava Blaze Dragon boasts a 50MP rear camera and an unspecified secondary camera, along with an LED unit.
It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It runs stock Android 15 with no bloatware. The handset comes with the company's Free Service at Home programme, which offers doorstep service to its customers.
|Lava Blaze Dragon: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.74-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|RAM + storage
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Camera
|50MP AI rear camera
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging
|18W
|Operating System
|Stock Android 15