Lava Blaze Dragon With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 4 Gen Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The first sale of the phone is set to be on August 1, 2025. ( Image Credit: Lava Mobiles )

Hyderabad: Lava has launched the Lava Blaze Dragon smartphone in India. The budget smartphone features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs the stock version of Android 15 without bloatware.

Lava Blaze Dragon: Price, Specifications

The Lava Blaze Dragon is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in two shades: Golden Mist and Midnight Mist.

Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 using bank offers. Moreover, there is an additional offer in exchange for Rs 1,000 on the first day of sale, which begins on August 1, 2025, at 12 AM on Amazon.