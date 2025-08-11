Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 With 6GB RAM, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G in India. The handset features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP Sony rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device runs on the stock version of Android 15 without bloatware.
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Price
The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two colour options: Feather White and Midnight Black. The device will go on sale via Amazon starting August 16, 2025.
Lava confirms that the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will have doorstep after-sales service.
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Specifications
The new handset features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset boasts a 50MP Sony IMX752 single rear camera along with an LED unit. It comes with a 16MP camera at the front.
The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It runs on a clean version of Android 15, free from any bloatware, ads, or unwanted notifications.
The phone will support an upgrade to Android 16 and promises two years of security updates.
The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 also comes with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM slots with 5G network support, WiFi 5, Bluetooth version 5.2, GPS, and more.
|Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7060
|RAM + storage
|6GB RAM | 128GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP Sony IMX752
|Front camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging capability
|33W
|Operating system
|Stock Android 15