Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 With 6GB RAM, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will be available for sale on Amazon on August 16, 2025. ( Image Credit: Lava Mobiles )

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles has launched the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G in India. The handset features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP Sony rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device runs on the stock version of Android 15 without bloatware.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Price

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two colour options: Feather White and Midnight Black. The device will go on sale via Amazon starting August 16, 2025.

Lava confirms that the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will have doorstep after-sales service.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2: Specifications