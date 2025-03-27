Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India For Rs 2.59 Crores: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the Land Rover Defender Octa in India, starting at Rs 2.59 crore (ex-showroom). Alongside this vehicle, the brand has also introduced the Land Rover Defender Octa Edition One, which is priced at Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom) for the first year of its production. The Defender Octa is a high-performance version of the standard Defender SUV. Notably, in India, the Land Rover Defender Octa will go against the likes of Mercedes Benz AMG G 63, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, and Lexus LX 500d.

Land Rover Defender Octa: What's New

The newly launched Defender Octa is based on the standard Defender 110 variant but features unique design elements. It comes with flared-out wheel arches and a less perforated section in the front skid plate. The Defender Octa and Octa Edition One come with alloy wheels which can go up to 22 inches with all-season tyres. To feature its special nature, the SUV comes with an Octa badge on the C-pillar and a gloss black roof. The SUV boasts a raised ground clearance of 323mm for better clearance, and a 68mm wider stance with extended wheel arches enhances the vehicle's road presence. The Defender Octa comes equipped with newly designed bumpers at the front and rear, providing an enhanced approach and departure angles. The Defender Octa is available in two colours-- Petra Copper and Charente Grey, while the Defender Octa Edition One comes in Faroe Green and Carpathian Grey colourways.

Land Rover Defender Octa vs Defender Octa Edition One

Both vehicles share the same 4.4L V8 engine and improved off-road capabilities. The Edition One includes exclusive features such as Faroe Green colour, Khaki and Ebony Ultrafabrics interior, and chopped carbon fiber detailing. Meanwhile, the standard version comes with a standard Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather interior.

Land Rover Defender Octa: Engine

The Land Rover Defender Octa is equipped with a 4.4L mild hybrid V8 petrol engine which is sourced from BMW, the same unit which is used in the Range Rover. Notably, the Defender Octa has been tuned to a power output of 617.4 bhp and a torque of 750 Nm. The engine is mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Defender Octa can go from 0 to 100 in just 4 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Feature Specification Engine Type 4.4L mild hybrid V8 petrol engine Power Output 617.4 bhp Torque 750 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

Land Rover Defender Octa: Off-Road Capabilities

The Defender Octa includes a 6D Dynamics air suspension system, which gets hydraulically linking dampers, eliminating the need for a physical anti-roll bar. JLR claims that this system eliminates the body roll of the SUV when moving on the road and also allows its wheels to move independently and smoothly, even on tough terrain. The SUV gets underbody protection and a 28mm increase in ground clearance. It has a water-wading depth of 100mm. The revamped front and rear bumpers of the Defender Octa enhance the vehicle's approach angle by 2.5 degrees (40.2 degrees), departure angle by 2 degrees (42.8 degrees), and breakover angle by 1.1 degrees (29 degrees). Moreover, the company offers the quickest steering rack present in any Defender yet.

Land Rover Defender Octa: Interior

The Defender Octa includes new performance seats, which come with a 3D knit texture and integrated headrests for better support. It comes with Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather upholstery, an 11.4-inch infotainment display, a built-in refrigerator in the centre console, Body and Soul Seat audio technology which vibrates in sync with the music playing inside the vehicle, and more.

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze vs 2025 Tata Tigor: A Quick Comparison Of Prices, Features, Engine