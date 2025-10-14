ETV Bharat / technology

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition Launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition comes in Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green colours. ( Image Credit: Land Rover )

Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the special edition Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition in India. It is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) and features cosmetic enhancements as well as exclusive accessories for off-roading. The special edition SUV is available only with a diesel automatic powertrain in the 110 body variant. It pays tribute to the legendary Camel Trophy, an iconic off-road competition that took place annually from 1980 to 2000.

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition: What’s new?

The Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition features design elements that recall the original event vehicles. It includes two new exclusive paint options: Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green, both paired with contrasting black accents on the roof, bonnet, scuff plates, side cladding, and wheel arches.

The special edition SUV comes with Trophy Edition decals on the bonnet and C-pillar. It rides on 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, with the option to select all-season or all-terrain tyres.

Optional off-road accessories include a heavy-duty roof rack, deployable side ladder, side panniers, and a black snorkel. Customers can also add a matte protective film on either paint option for additional body protection.

The exposed crossbeam on the SUV’s dashboard comes finished with the chosen exterior colour. (Image Credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition: Interior