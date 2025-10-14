Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition Launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is inspired by the legendary Camel Trophy, which was a famous competition held from 1980 to 2000.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the special edition Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition in India. It is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) and features cosmetic enhancements as well as exclusive accessories for off-roading. The special edition SUV is available only with a diesel automatic powertrain in the 110 body variant. It pays tribute to the legendary Camel Trophy, an iconic off-road competition that took place annually from 1980 to 2000.
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition: What’s new?
The Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition features design elements that recall the original event vehicles. It includes two new exclusive paint options: Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green, both paired with contrasting black accents on the roof, bonnet, scuff plates, side cladding, and wheel arches.
The special edition SUV comes with Trophy Edition decals on the bonnet and C-pillar. It rides on 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, with the option to select all-season or all-terrain tyres.
Optional off-road accessories include a heavy-duty roof rack, deployable side ladder, side panniers, and a black snorkel. Customers can also add a matte protective film on either paint option for additional body protection.
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition: Interior
The Defender 110 Trophy Edition comes with a premium interior. It includes a new Ebony Windsor leather seat upholstery and LED sill plates with Trophy branding. The exposed crossbeam on the SUV’s dashboard is finished with the chosen exterior colour with laser-etched Trophy branding.
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition: Specifications
The special-edition SUV is powered by a 3.0L inline six-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology. It generates a power output of 345.20 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive (4WD).
Land Rover claims that the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 191 kmph.
Camel Trophy
The newly launched Trophy Edition celebrates Land Rover’s connection to the legendary Camel Trophy. It is an off-road vehicle competition that began in 1980 and was held annually until 2000. The event was sponsored by Camel cigarettes. It was renowned as the Olympics of 4x4s that challenge teams through some of the world’s most demanding terrains.
The entire lineup of Land Rover, which comprises the Range Rover, Land Rover Series III, Land Rover 90, Land Rover 110, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery, and Freelander, were used in the competition with the unique Sandglow colour scheme, which the new Defender 110 Trophy Edition takes inspiration from.