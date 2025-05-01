Lamborghini Temerario With An Astonishing Power of 907 bhp Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lamborghini has launched the Lamborghini Temerario in India. The high-performance supercar comes in a plug-in hybrid powertrain, similar to the Lamborghini Revuelto, launched to replace the iconic Lamborghini Huracan in the Indian lineup. The adoption of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain in the new supercar indicates a significant shift of the Italian automaker towards electrification for its high-performance cars. Notably, the Lamborghini Temerario made its global debut in August last year.

Lamborghini Temerario: Price

The Lamborghini Temerario starts at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom), which will likely go up if you choose to add up several customisation options to the PHEV supercar, available via Lamborghini's Ad Personam Customisation program. It comes with over 400 colour and livery options via the same customisation program.

Lamborghini Temerario: Design

The Lamborghini Temerario comes with a clean design featuring a bold shark nose and continues to sport the iconic Lamborghini design, seen on other models. The supercar has a hexagonal shape in lots of places, including the LED DRLs, air intakes, tail lights, and exhaust pipe as well. Aerodynamic elements such as a wide diffuser and a roof with a rearward offset profile that directs the air directly to the integrated rear wing are present in the new supercar. The Temerario comes with 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and 21-inch alloy wheels at the rear. Notably, it is the first time that Lamborghini is offering the ‘Alleggerita’ (lightweight) package on sale for customers who would like their Temerario to the racetrack.

Lamborghini Temerario: Interior

The interior of the Temerario is inspired by an aircraft’s cockpit and uses materials such as carbon, leather, and Corsatex by Dinamica suede throughout. It features new electronically adjustable sports seats as standard and comes with carbon fibre double-shell sports seats and 18-way adjustable comfort seats with heating and cooling functionalities available as an option. The Temerario sports a newly developed steering wheel with optional carbon elements, and on the left side of the steering wheel, a red-crowned rotor is present for drive mode selection. Other highlighting features include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment screen, and a 9.1-inch co-driver display, all packed into a new spaceframe chassis, which provides more interior space than its predecessor: the Lamborghini Huracan.

Lamborghini Temerario: Specifications

The Lamborghini Temerario is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine mated with three electric motors. The V8 engine produces a power output of 789 bhp and a torque of 730 Nm, while the electric motors add another power output of 295 bhp and an astonishing torque of 2,150 Nm. The combined output of the V8 and electric motor stands at 907 bhp. The engine comes mated with an 8-speed dual-clutch AMT. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 343 kmph.

The Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) system of the Temerario is coupled with a 3.8kWh battery, which can be fully charged in just 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger. Additionally, regenerative braking enables the battery to recharge on the go.