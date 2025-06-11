KTM 250 Duke To TVS Apache RTR 310: Best Affordable Sports Bike Under Rs 3 Lakh In India

Hyderabad: The Indian two-wheeler market has seen a significant change with time. Previously, consumers preferred fuel-efficient motorcycles, but eventually leaned towards wanting to purchase a good-looking, performance-oriented bike on a budget. Seeing this demand, Indian two-wheeler manufacturers have also introduced affordable performance-oriented motorcycles into their portfolio. So, if you are looking for an affordable motorcycle under Rs 3 lakh, here are five models which will let you enjoy performance without making a hole in your pocket.

Note: Comparison table is at the bottom

KTM 250 Duke

The KTM 250 Duke is a sports bike with great handling. Priced at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike features high-quality components and features, which make it even more attractive. The 250 Duke is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The third-generation KTM 250 Duke comes with revised ergonomics, an aluminium swingarm, a bi-directional quickshifter, and a TFT display, making it a premium performance-oriented bike in the 250cc segment under Rs 3 lakh.

TVS Apache RTR 310

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the naked version of the TVS Apache RR 310. It comes with the same 312cc, single-cylinder engine as the Apache RR 310, which produces a power output of 35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. It comes loaded with features that offer convenience and safety. The TVS Apache RTR 310 comes in three variants and is priced between Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Dominar 400

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is one of the powerful motorcycles in Bajaj Auto’s portfolio, which borrows its engine from the KTM 390 Duke. It comes with a 373cc, single-cylinder engine, which delivers a power output of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. Although it is a good motorcycle, the sales are very low, due to its weight, as it weighs 193 kg, which is on the heavier side. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Z is another powerful motorcycle from the brand, which is economical, priced at Rs 1,84,800 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 373.27cc, liquid-cooled, 4V, DOHC engine, which produces a power output of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. Notably, it is 18 kg lighter than the Bajaj Dominar 400. It comes with traction control, different riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Offroad), dual-channel ABS, and more.

Triumph Speed 400

In terms of weight, the Triumph Speed 400 weighs 176 kg, which is 2 kg heavier than the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in the list. Moreover, the motorcycle also has more torque than the NS400Z. The Triumph Speed 400 comes with a 398cc engine, which produces a power output of 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The Speed 400 sport bike is priced at Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

All the options at a glance