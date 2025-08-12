KTM 160 DUKE Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Austrian bike manufacturer KTM has finally launched the most anticipated KTM 160 Duke in India. With the introduction of the 160 DUKE, KTM has filled the gap between the 125 DUKE and 200 DUKE naked streetfighter motorcycles. The company claims that the KTM 160 DUKE is the most powerful bike in the 160cc segment.

KTM 160 DUKE: Price, rivals

The KTM 160 DUKE is priced at Rs 1,84,486 (ex-showroom, Telangana). It is available in Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matt colour finishes. The company is offering attractive financing schemes to streamline the purchasing experience for buyers. As part of the package, a 10-year extended warranty is provided.

In India, the new KTM 160 DUKE rivals the Yamaha MT-15, priced between Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the new motorcycle via KTM’s official website or by visiting their nearest KTM dealership. Deliveries of the naked bike will start soon.

KTM 160 DUKE: Features

The KTM 160 DUKE comes with features such as a 5-inch LCD, LED headlight, LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, WP Apex USD front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, off-road ABS, KTM Connect, crawling feature, a steel trellis frame, and more.

KTM 160 DUKE: Specifications

The naked streetfighter motorcycle is powered by a 164.2cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC engine that generates a peak power output of 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features throttle ride-by-wire technology, paired with dual-channel ABS and SuperMoto ABS. Notably, the ABS can be switched to the rear wheel.

It features a split trellis frame, paired with a WP Apex USD front fork and mono-shock rear suspension. The braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels that have 110-section at the front and 140-section rear tyres. The bike has a ground clearance of 174mm and a seat height of 815mm. It has a kerb weight of 147 kg. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 10.1 litres.