Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of July 28 Launch In India: Details

The Kinetic DX electric scooter might be manufactured in the newly inaugrated EV plant in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via I am Kinetic (Instagram) )

Hyderabad: Kinetic Watts and Volts Limited is all set to introduce a new electric scooter, the Kinetic DX, in India. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has shared a few teaser videos of the upcoming model on its official Instagram page ahead of the launch on July 28, 2025. The new Kinetic DX appears to be the modern version of the iconic two-stroke Kinetic Honda DX, which was available in India over 40 years ago.

As the ICE predecessor, the upcoming Kinetic DX is expected to be a family-oriented electric two-wheeler. Post its launch in India, the Kinetic DX electric scooter will compete against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Hero Vida VX2, and others.

Kinetic DX electric scooter: Teaser details

According to the teaser shared by the brand, the upcoming electric scooter is expected to feature illuminated logos. One of them will be ‘Kinetic’ lettering, which will be placed horizontally above the headlamp, while the other one will be the company’s logo, expected to be on the front apron, which will be highlighted by a black panel.

A teaser also highlighted the DX’s switchgear, which indicates that the electric scooter may have fake exhaust noises, probably imitating the original model. Another teaser showcases triple air vents towards the rear, similar to the ones found on the original model.