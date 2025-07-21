Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of July 28 Launch In India: Details

Hyderabad: Kinetic Watts and Volts Limited is all set to introduce a new electric scooter, the Kinetic DX, in India. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has shared a few teaser videos of the upcoming model on its official Instagram page ahead of the launch on July 28, 2025. The new Kinetic DX appears to be the modern version of the iconic two-stroke Kinetic Honda DX, which was available in India over 40 years ago.
As the ICE predecessor, the upcoming Kinetic DX is expected to be a family-oriented electric two-wheeler. Post its launch in India, the Kinetic DX electric scooter will compete against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Hero Vida VX2, and others.
Kinetic DX electric scooter: Teaser details
According to the teaser shared by the brand, the upcoming electric scooter is expected to feature illuminated logos. One of them will be ‘Kinetic’ lettering, which will be placed horizontally above the headlamp, while the other one will be the company’s logo, expected to be on the front apron, which will be highlighted by a black panel.
A teaser also highlighted the DX’s switchgear, which indicates that the electric scooter may have fake exhaust noises, probably imitating the original model. Another teaser showcases triple air vents towards the rear, similar to the ones found on the original model.
All the glimpses in multiple teasers indicate that the upcoming Kinetic DX electric scooter will have iconic elements from the original model.
Kinetic DX electric scooter: Test mule details
A set of spy shots released by RushLane captured a more comprehensive look at the upcoming Kinetic DX electric scooter. A test mule was spotted in Pune under heavy camouflage, which reveals a clear design inspiration being taken from the original model for the upcoming Kinetic DX.
In terms of mechanics, the spy shots reveal that the upcoming Kinetic DX electric scooter features a front disc brake and a hub-mounted electric motor. The suspension of the two-wheeler consists of a telescopic fork at the front and dual shocks at the rear.
Kinetic DX electric scooter: Expected features and specifications
The upcoming electric scooter is expected to feature a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone connectivity via mobile app, multiple ride modes, reverse assist, an all-LED lighting setup, and more.
In terms of specifications, the electric Kinetic DX could feature a hub-mounted electric motor, dual telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, box-section swingarm, front disc brake, triple-spoke alloy wheels, single-piece rear grab handle, large footboard, and more.
New EV manufacturing facility
It is expected that Kinetic Watts and Volts Limited could manufacture the upcoming electric scooter in the Ahilya Nagar plant situated in Maharashtra. This could be possible as the brand has recently inaugurated the new EV manufacturing facility.