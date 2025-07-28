Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kinetic Watts and Volts Limited, the subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering Limited, has launched the Kinetic DX electric scooter in India. The Kinetic DX electric pays homage to the original Kinetic Honda DX, which was launched in 1984, becoming an iconic nameplate. The new electric avatar comes in two variants and features a modern design while retaining its iconic design and styling.
Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Price, booking, rivals
The Kinetic DX electric scooter is available in DX and DX+ models. The former variant is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and the latter costs Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
The DX variant is available in two shades: Black and Silver, while the DX+ model comes in five shades: Red, Blue, White, Black, and Silver.
Interested customers can book the electric scooter for a token amount of Rs 1,000. However, bookings are limited to 35,000 units. Deliveries of the Kinetic DX electric scooter will commence from September 2025.
The Kinetic DX electric scooter will rival the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, Hero Vida V2, Honda Activa e, and others in India.
|Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Price
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Kinetic DX
|Rs 1,11,499
|Kinetic DX+
|Rs 1,17,499
Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Design
The new Kinetic DX draws its design inspiration from the original Kinetic Honda DX. It is a blend of the iconic classic design in a modern electric format. The scooter comes with a retro silhouette. It features the iconic design elements, such as the three-slat grille and metal side body, and sports a wide flooboard—a distinctive LED headlight positioned alongside the 'Kinetic Logo-shaped' LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The illuminated 'Kinetic' branding on the visor adds a resemblance to the Kinetic Honda DX.
After more than 40 years, it’s time to rewrite the legendary chapter— Kinetic Group (@TheKineticIndia) July 28, 2025
Stay tuned, we are doing it again
28.07.2025
Watch it live here today at 4 PM https://t.co/XFDRq2ksVI#TheLegendIsReborn #BackToTheFuture #IconicComeback #LegacyReimagined #ThrowbackWithATwist #TimelessRide pic.twitter.com/11jtzNlZT1
The Kinetic DX electric scooter features a 37-litre underseat storage, which is big enough to carry two helmets—one full face and one half-face helmet—along with some daily essentials.
It comes with telescopic and adjustable rear shock absorbers. The braking duties are performed by a 220mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake with combi-braking.
Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Features
In terms of features, the Kinetic DX includes an 8.8-inch instrument cluster, a built-in speaker with Bluetooth connectivity, a keyless system, hill-hold assist, and more. The electric scooter comes with an Easy Charge system, which incorporates the charger in the scooter for convenience.
Notably, the DX+ variant comes with Telekinetic features, which include Find My Kinetic, Track My Kinetic, Anti-Theft Alert, Guide Me Home, and more.
Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Battery, range, and specifications
The base variant DX is powered by a 4.7 kW BLDC hub electric motor that uses a 2.6kWh battery. It can achieve a top speed of 90 kmph and has an IDC range of 116 km.
Meanwhile, the DX+ variant features a 4.8 kW BLDC hub electric motor, which uses a 2.6 kWh battery, achieving a top speed of 80 kmph and an IDC range of 102 km.