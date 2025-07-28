ETV Bharat / technology

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The new Kinetic DX retains the design and styling of the iconic Kinetic Honda DX, launched in 1984. ( Image Credit: Kinetic EV )

Hyderabad: Kinetic Watts and Volts Limited, the subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering Limited, has launched the Kinetic DX electric scooter in India. The Kinetic DX electric pays homage to the original Kinetic Honda DX, which was launched in 1984, becoming an iconic nameplate. The new electric avatar comes in two variants and features a modern design while retaining its iconic design and styling.

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Price, booking, rivals

The Kinetic DX electric scooter is available in DX and DX+ models. The former variant is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and the latter costs Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The DX variant is available in two shades: Black and Silver, while the DX+ model comes in five shades: Red, Blue, White, Black, and Silver.

Interested customers can book the electric scooter for a token amount of Rs 1,000. However, bookings are limited to 35,000 units. Deliveries of the Kinetic DX electric scooter will commence from September 2025.

The Kinetic DX electric scooter will rival the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, Hero Vida V2, Honda Activa e, and others in India.

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Price Model Price (ex-showroom) Kinetic DX Rs 1,11,499 Kinetic DX+ Rs 1,17,499

Kinetic DX Electric Scooter: Design