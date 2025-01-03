ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Syros SUV Is Now Available For Booking In India: Prices Will Be Revealed On February 1, 2025

The prices of the Kia Syros will be revealed on February 1, 2025. ( Kia )

Hyderabad: Kia has officially opened bookings for the new Kia Syros SUV. Introduced in India on December 19, this subcompact SUV is feature-packed, offering a premium experience within its segment. In India, the new Syros joins Kia's lineup alongside the Sonet and Seltos.

Kia Syros: Booking, Delivery Date, and Expected Price

You can book the new Kia Syros by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Bookings can be made either via the company's website or by visiting your nearest Kia showroom.

Deliveries of this subcompact SUV are expected to start next month, after prices are revealed on February 1, 2025. The Syros is expected to be priced starting at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros: Variants and Colours

The Kia Syros will be available in six variants: HTX, HTX+, HTX+ Optional, HTK, HTK Optional, and HTK+. It will come in eight single-tone exterior color options, with Frost Blue being a new addition to the palette. The Kia Syros will feature a Black and Grey dual-tone theme with matte orange accents.