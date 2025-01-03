Kia Syros SUV Is Now Available For Booking In India: Prices Will Be Revealed On February 1, 2025

Hyderabad: Kia has officially opened bookings for the new Kia Syros SUV. Introduced in India on December 19, this subcompact SUV is feature-packed, offering a premium experience within its segment. In India, the new Syros joins Kia's lineup alongside the Sonet and Seltos.
Kia Syros: Booking, Delivery Date, and Expected Price
You can book the new Kia Syros by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Bookings can be made either via the company's website or by visiting your nearest Kia showroom.
Deliveries of this subcompact SUV are expected to start next month, after prices are revealed on February 1, 2025. The Syros is expected to be priced starting at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Syros: Variants and Colours
The Kia Syros will be available in six variants: HTX, HTX+, HTX+ Optional, HTK, HTK Optional, and HTK+. It will come in eight single-tone exterior color options, with Frost Blue being a new addition to the palette. The Kia Syros will feature a Black and Grey dual-tone theme with matte orange accents.
Kia Syros: Features
The Syros is a feature-rich subcompact SUV. It boasts a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup, which includes the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the Syros is equipped with a wireless charger, twin USB charging ports, ventilated front and rear seats, and sliding and reclining second-row seats. A dual-panel panoramic sunroof is also offered.
Kia Syros: Safety Features
In terms of safety, the Kia Syros comes with Level 2 ADAS, which includes 16 adaptive features, hill-start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, and more.
Kia Syros: Specifications
The Kia Syros will be offered with two engine options-- a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L diesel engine that generates 116 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The petrol variant comes with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT transmission, while the diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.