ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Syros Launched In India, Brand's First Sub 4-Metre SUV In India: Know Price, Features, Delivery Details, And More

Hyderabad: Kia has finally launched the Syros in India. This sub-compact SUV was first unveiled on December 19, 2024, and pre-bookings commenced on January 3, 2025.

The new Kia Syros features a unique design and boasts a ton load of features. The official website of the company lists five variants of the vehicle in eight colours, whereas the brochure of the vehicle lists one extra HTX+ (O) variant as well. The Syros is offered with a Level-2 ADAS suite and over-the-air (OTA) updates through Kia Remote Diagnostics. Moreover, the sub 4m SUV is available in two engine and transmission options. Let's take a look at the details of the newly launched Kia Syros.

Kia Syros: Price, Bookings, and Deliveries

The Kia Syros is priced at an introductory price of Rs 8,99,900 (ex-showroom). This subcompact SUV can be booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000 via its official website or by visiting your nearest Kia showroom. Deliveries of this vehicle will commence in mid-February.

The Kia Syros is offered in eight colours including, Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl. The prices of the five available variants are as follows:

Kia Syros: Variant-Wise Price List Variants Ex-showroom Prices (Rs) HTK Rs 8,99,900 HTK (O) Rs 9,99,900 HTK+ Rs 11,49,900 HTX Rs 13,29,900 HTX+ Rs 15,99,900

Kia Syros: Exterior

The new sub-4 mm compact SUV from Kia takes its design inspiration from global SUV models, such as EV9 and EV3. The front fascia of the Syros has its own unique identity due to its upright stance and low-set vertical LED headlights which extend into the fenders. A generous amount of plastic cladding has been used at the lower portion. Notably, the top-spec variant of the Syros comes with a tri-petal design for its 17-inch alloy wheels.

Coming to the side of this SUV, you can see the body-coloured B-pillars sandwiched between the A, C, and D pillars.