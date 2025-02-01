ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Syros Launched In India, Brand's First Sub 4-Metre SUV In India: Know Price, Features, Delivery Details, And More

Kia launched its first sub-4 metre compact SUV Kia Syros in India. It is currently available in five trims and eight colourways.

Kia Syros Launched In India, Brand's First Sub 4-Metre SUV In India: Know Price, Features, Delivery Details, And More
Kia Syros is the first sub-4 metre SUV launched by the brand in India. (Image Credit: YouTube/Kia India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: Kia has finally launched the Syros in India. This sub-compact SUV was first unveiled on December 19, 2024, and pre-bookings commenced on January 3, 2025.

The new Kia Syros features a unique design and boasts a ton load of features. The official website of the company lists five variants of the vehicle in eight colours, whereas the brochure of the vehicle lists one extra HTX+ (O) variant as well. The Syros is offered with a Level-2 ADAS suite and over-the-air (OTA) updates through Kia Remote Diagnostics. Moreover, the sub 4m SUV is available in two engine and transmission options. Let's take a look at the details of the newly launched Kia Syros.

Kia Syros: Price, Bookings, and Deliveries

The Kia Syros is priced at an introductory price of Rs 8,99,900 (ex-showroom). This subcompact SUV can be booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000 via its official website or by visiting your nearest Kia showroom. Deliveries of this vehicle will commence in mid-February.

The Kia Syros is offered in eight colours including, Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl. The prices of the five available variants are as follows:

Kia Syros: Variant-Wise Price List
VariantsEx-showroom Prices (Rs)
HTKRs 8,99,900
HTK (O)Rs 9,99,900
HTK+Rs 11,49,900
HTXRs 13,29,900
HTX+Rs 15,99,900

Kia Syros: Exterior

The new sub-4 mm compact SUV from Kia takes its design inspiration from global SUV models, such as EV9 and EV3. The front fascia of the Syros has its own unique identity due to its upright stance and low-set vertical LED headlights which extend into the fenders. A generous amount of plastic cladding has been used at the lower portion. Notably, the top-spec variant of the Syros comes with a tri-petal design for its 17-inch alloy wheels.

Coming to the side of this SUV, you can see the body-coloured B-pillars sandwiched between the A, C, and D pillars.

At the rear, the Syros boasts high-mounted L-shaped taillights at either side of the rear windshield. The indicators are vertically placed on both sides of the Syros. Moreover, the rear bumper is offered with a dual-tone black and silver finish on its lower portion.

Kia Syros: Interior

Inside, this subcompact SUV, you are offered a clean and well-laid-out dashboard that houses two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Notably, a 5-inch screen sits between these two displays, which showcases climate control information. Furthermore, on the dashboard, you can find a two-spoke steering wheel with a unique Kia logo fixed in the centre and AC vents that run along the length of the dashboard. The Syros is offered in a tallboy form factor which helps maximise its interior space.

Kia Syros: Features

This subcompact SUV is equipped with numerous features, including ventilated seats for all four passengers, sliding and reclining second-row seats with a centre armrest and 60:40 split-folding functionality, an electrically-powered driver's seat, ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad, a 6-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, an electronic parking brake, a dual-panel panoramic sunroof, and OTA software updates via Kia Remote Diagnostics. Regarding safety, the Syros includes 6 airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Kia Syros: Specifications

The Kia Syros is available in two engine and transmission options-- manual and automatic. The petrol variant comes with a 1.0L, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Meanwhile, the diesel variant comes with a 1.5L, four-cylinder engine. Both engines have a 6-speed gearbox as standard. Buyers can opt between a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter transmissions for petrol and diesel models respectively.

Kia Syros: Rivals

This sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of other vehicles such as the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.

