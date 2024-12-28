Kia Sonet Hits 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In 2024:

Hyderabad: Kia India has announced that its subcompact SUV Sonet has crossed 1 lakh sales in 2024 and achieved this milestone within 11 months of its facelift launch. The Kia Sonet starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and has consistently attracted customers with its design and features. On average, nearly 10,000 units of the Sonet are sold each month.

Kia Sonet Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone: Breakdown

The compact SUV's petrol variant accounts for 76 per cent of sales, while the diesel variant accounts for the remaining 24 per cent. Regarding sales based on transmission options, automatic and intelligent manual transmissions contribute 34 per cent of sales, depicting the growing demand for automatic gearboxes among buyers. Moreover, vehicles equipped with sunroofs contribute to 79 per cent of sales, highlighting the popularity of this feature among customers.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India on the occasion of this achievement commented, "The New Sonet’s success is rooted in our efforts to understand customer needs and offer features that enhance their driving experience. This sales milestone reinforces the trust of our customers and encourages us to continue delivering vehicles that meet their expectations."

The Kia Sonet facelift comes in 22 variants with six different powertrains catering to the varied needs of the customer. The Sonet gets 15 standard safety features, 10 Level-1 ADAS features, and 70+ connected car features. Notably, the new Sonet is designed in such a way that it incurs 16 per cent and 14 per cent for petrol and diesel vehicles respectively, which is lower than the average maintenance costs compared to other cars in the segment, highlighting the reliability of the vehicle.

Furthermore, the Sonet comes in five interior colour options which include-- Eight monotone shades, two dual-tone shades, and a black matte-finished shade.