Kia Carens Clavis Variant-Wise Prices Announced In India: Starts At Rs 11.49 Lakh

Hyderabad: Kia has announced the variant-wise pricing of its recently unveiled Kia Carens Clavis. The MUV comes in multiple powertrain and transmission options, which include a 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. It comes with a six and seven-seater configuration, which is positioned as a premium model and placed above the Kia Carens.
In India, the Carens Clavis will rival other similar vehicles, such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 700, and more. Booking of the vehicle started on May 9, 2025, and deliveries are expected to commence soon.
Kia Carens Clavis: Price and features
The Kia Carens Clavis comes in seven variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+, at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTX+ variant.
The road is just the beginning.
With the new Carens Clavis, every journey becomes a collection of moments worth remembering.
It is available in seven standard exterior shades: Ivory Silver Gloss, Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. The Clear White colour option is available only in HTE and HTE(O) variants. The vehicle comes in Black & Beige dual-tone shade in HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, and HTK+ (O) trims; the Trition Navy & Beige dual-tone interior shade is provided in the HTX and HTX+ variants. The variant-wise pricing and features of the all-new Kia Carens Clavis are listed below:
Kia Carens Clavis: Variant-Wise Pricing and Features
Variant
Price (INR)
Engine Options
Seating Configuration
Key Features
HTE
starts from Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (D1.5)
HTE(O)
starts from Rs 12,49,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
HTK
starts from Rs 13,49,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
Star Map LED Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
HTK+
starts from Rs 15,39,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6AT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
8 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
Star Map LED Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R16 - 40.56cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel l with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
HTK+(O)
starts from Rs 16,19,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Rear Defogger
Rear Wiper and Washer
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
HTX
starts from Rs 18,39,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Rear Defogger
Rear Wiper and Washer
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
360 Degree Camera
Blind View Monitor in Cluster
Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
64-Color Ambient Lighting
HTX+
starts from Rs 19,39,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
6 SEATER
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
ADAS Level 2 with 20 Autonomous Features (DCT)
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (DCT)
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Rear Defogger
Rear Wiper and Washer
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
360 Degree Camera
Blind View Monitor in Cluster
Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
64-Color Ambient Lighting
Rear Wiper and Washer
BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers
Walk-in Lever: 1st row passenger seat sliding lever
Front Ventilated Seats
2nd Row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble [6 Seater]
Paddle Shifters (DCT Only)
Kia Carens Clavis: Engine options
The Kia Carens Claivs has three engine options: a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 petrol engine, a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine, and a 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine.
The naturally aspirated SmartStream G1.5L petrol engine produces a power output of 113.1 bhp at 6,300 rpm and a torque of 143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm.
The turbo petrol SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine generates a power output of 157.5 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 3,500 rpm.
The 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine produces a power output of 113.9 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 2,750 rpm.
These engine options come mated with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Hyderabad: Kia has announced the variant-wise pricing of its recently unveiled Kia Carens Clavis. The MUV comes in multiple powertrain and transmission options, which include a 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. It comes with a six and seven-seater configuration, which is positioned as a premium model and placed above the Kia Carens.
In India, the Carens Clavis will rival other similar vehicles, such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 700, and more. Booking of the vehicle started on May 9, 2025, and deliveries are expected to commence soon.
Kia Carens Clavis: Price and features
The Kia Carens Clavis comes in seven variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+, at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTX+ variant.
The road is just the beginning.
With the new Carens Clavis, every journey becomes a collection of moments worth remembering.
It is available in seven standard exterior shades: Ivory Silver Gloss, Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. The Clear White colour option is available only in HTE and HTE(O) variants. The vehicle comes in Black & Beige dual-tone shade in HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, and HTK+ (O) trims; the Trition Navy & Beige dual-tone interior shade is provided in the HTX and HTX+ variants. The variant-wise pricing and features of the all-new Kia Carens Clavis are listed below:
Kia Carens Clavis: Variant-Wise Pricing and Features
Variant
Price (INR)
Engine Options
Seating Configuration
Key Features
HTE
starts from Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (D1.5)
HTE(O)
starts from Rs 12,49,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
HTK
starts from Rs 13,49,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
Star Map LED Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
HTK+
starts from Rs 15,39,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6AT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
8 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
Star Map LED Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
R16 - 40.56cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel l with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
HTK+(O)
starts from Rs 16,19,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Rear Defogger
Rear Wiper and Washer
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
HTX
starts from Rs 18,39,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Rear Defogger
Rear Wiper and Washer
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
360 Degree Camera
Blind View Monitor in Cluster
Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
64-Color Ambient Lighting
HTX+
starts from Rs 19,39,900 (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
6 SEATER
7 SEATER
18 Hi-Safety Package
ADAS Level 2 with 20 Autonomous Features (DCT)
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
5 USB Type C Ports
Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
Star Map LED DRLs
Front Parking Sensors (4)
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
Integrated Roof Rails
Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
Smart Key Remote Engine Start
Drive Mode (DCT)
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Rear Defogger
Rear Wiper and Washer
Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
360 Degree Camera
Blind View Monitor in Cluster
Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
64-Color Ambient Lighting
Rear Wiper and Washer
BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers
Walk-in Lever: 1st row passenger seat sliding lever
Front Ventilated Seats
2nd Row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble [6 Seater]
Paddle Shifters (DCT Only)
Kia Carens Clavis: Engine options
The Kia Carens Claivs has three engine options: a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 petrol engine, a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine, and a 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine.
The naturally aspirated SmartStream G1.5L petrol engine produces a power output of 113.1 bhp at 6,300 rpm and a torque of 143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm.
The turbo petrol SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine generates a power output of 157.5 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 3,500 rpm.
The 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine produces a power output of 113.9 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 2,750 rpm.
These engine options come mated with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.