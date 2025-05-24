ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Carens Clavis Variant-Wise Prices Announced In India: Starts At Rs 11.49 Lakh

Kia has officially launched the prices of the recently unveiled Kia Carens Clavis MUV in India.

Kia Carens Clavis Launched in India: Variant-wise Price, Features, Specifications
The Kia Carens Clavis comes in 15 and 17-inch alloy wheel sizes. (Image Credit: Kia India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST

7 Min Read

Hyderabad: Kia has announced the variant-wise pricing of its recently unveiled Kia Carens Clavis. The MUV comes in multiple powertrain and transmission options, which include a 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. It comes with a six and seven-seater configuration, which is positioned as a premium model and placed above the Kia Carens.

In India, the Carens Clavis will rival other similar vehicles, such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 700, and more. Booking of the vehicle started on May 9, 2025, and deliveries are expected to commence soon.

Kia Carens Clavis: Price and features

The Kia Carens Clavis comes in seven variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+, at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTX+ variant.

It is available in seven standard exterior shades: Ivory Silver Gloss, Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. The Clear White colour option is available only in HTE and HTE(O) variants. The vehicle comes in Black & Beige dual-tone shade in HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, and HTK+ (O) trims; the Trition Navy & Beige dual-tone interior shade is provided in the HTX and HTX+ variants. The variant-wise pricing and features of the all-new Kia Carens Clavis are listed below:

Kia Carens Clavis: Variant-Wise Pricing and Features
VariantPrice (INR)Engine OptionsSeating ConfigurationKey Features
HTEstarts from Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
  • R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (D1.5)
HTE(O)starts from Rs 12,49,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
  • R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
HTKstarts from Rs 13,49,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
  • Star Map LED Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
  • R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
HTK+starts from Rs 15,39,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6AT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 8 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
  • Star Map LED Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R16 - 40.56cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel l with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
HTK+(O)starts from Rs 16,19,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
  • Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Rear Defogger
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
  • Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
HTXstarts from Rs 18,39,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
  • Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Rear Defogger
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
  • Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
  • 360 Degree Camera
  • Blind View Monitor in Cluster
  • Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
  • Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
  • Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
  • Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
  • Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
  • 64-Color Ambient Lighting
HTX+starts from Rs 19,39,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 6 SEATER
  • 7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • ADAS Level 2 with 20 Autonomous Features (DCT)
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
  • Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (DCT)
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Rear Defogger
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
  • 360 Degree Camera
  • Blind View Monitor in Cluster
  • Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
  • Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
  • Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
  • Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
  • Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
  • 64-Color Ambient Lighting
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers
  • Walk-in Lever: 1st row passenger seat sliding lever
  • Front Ventilated Seats
  • 2nd Row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble [6 Seater]
  • Paddle Shifters (DCT Only)

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine options

The Kia Carens Claivs has three engine options: a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 petrol engine, a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine, and a 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine.

  • The naturally aspirated SmartStream G1.5L petrol engine produces a power output of 113.1 bhp at 6,300 rpm and a torque of 143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm.
  • The turbo petrol SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine generates a power output of 157.5 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 3,500 rpm.
  • The 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine produces a power output of 113.9 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 2,750 rpm.

These engine options come mated with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled In India With Level-2 ADAS: Bookings Open At Rs 25,000

Hyderabad: Kia has announced the variant-wise pricing of its recently unveiled Kia Carens Clavis. The MUV comes in multiple powertrain and transmission options, which include a 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. It comes with a six and seven-seater configuration, which is positioned as a premium model and placed above the Kia Carens.

In India, the Carens Clavis will rival other similar vehicles, such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 700, and more. Booking of the vehicle started on May 9, 2025, and deliveries are expected to commence soon.

Kia Carens Clavis: Price and features

The Kia Carens Clavis comes in seven variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+, at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTX+ variant.

It is available in seven standard exterior shades: Ivory Silver Gloss, Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. The Clear White colour option is available only in HTE and HTE(O) variants. The vehicle comes in Black & Beige dual-tone shade in HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, and HTK+ (O) trims; the Trition Navy & Beige dual-tone interior shade is provided in the HTX and HTX+ variants. The variant-wise pricing and features of the all-new Kia Carens Clavis are listed below:

Kia Carens Clavis: Variant-Wise Pricing and Features
VariantPrice (INR)Engine OptionsSeating ConfigurationKey Features
HTEstarts from Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
  • R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (D1.5)
HTE(O)starts from Rs 12,49,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Black & Navy Semi-Leatherette Seats
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
  • R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
HTKstarts from Rs 13,49,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5 cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
  • Star Map LED Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R15 - 38.02 cm (15") Glossy Black Alloy Wheel (G1.5)
  • R16 - 40.56 cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
HTK+starts from Rs 15,39,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6AT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 8 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
  • Star Map LED Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • R16 - 40.56cm (16") Styled Steel Wheel l with Full Size Wheel Cover (G1.5T/D1.5)
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
HTK+(O)starts from Rs 16,19,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.5cm) 4.2" Color TFT MID
  • 20.32 cm (8.0") Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Premium Fabric with Semi-leatherette seats (Black)
  • Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Rear Defogger
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
  • Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
HTXstarts from Rs 18,39,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 1.5L CRDi VGT (6MT)
7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
  • Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (AT/DCT)
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Rear Defogger
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
  • Sky Light Electric Sunroof (G1.5T & D1.5)
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
  • 360 Degree Camera
  • Blind View Monitor in Cluster
  • Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
  • Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
  • Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
  • Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
  • Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
  • 64-Color Ambient Lighting
HTX+starts from Rs 19,39,900 (ex-showroom)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (7DCT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6iMT)
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (6MT)
  • 6 SEATER
  • 7 SEATER
  • 18 Hi-Safety Package
  • ADAS Level 2 with 20 Autonomous Features (DCT)
  • 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
  • Roof Flushed 2nd and 3rd Row Diffused AC Vents
  • 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
  • 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
  • 5 USB Type C Ports
  • Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Display Instrument Cluster
  • 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
  • Electric Adjust Outside Mirrors with LED turn signal
  • Beige & Navy Leatherette seats
  • Star Map LED Connected Taillamp
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Front Parking Sensors (4)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
  • Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
  • Integrated Roof Rails
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Smart Key Remote Engine Start
  • Drive Mode (DCT)
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Rear Defogger
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start & Motion Sensor
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (G1.5T)
  • 360 Degree Camera
  • Blind View Monitor in Cluster
  • Next Generation Kia Connect with OTA Map and System Updates
  • Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
  • Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (with Mobile App) (MT/IMT)
  • Ice Cube LED MFR Headlamps
  • Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and IT Device Holder
  • 64-Color Ambient Lighting
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers
  • Walk-in Lever: 1st row passenger seat sliding lever
  • Front Ventilated Seats
  • 2nd Row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble [6 Seater]
  • Paddle Shifters (DCT Only)

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine options

The Kia Carens Claivs has three engine options: a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 petrol engine, a 1.5L SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine, and a 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine.

  • The naturally aspirated SmartStream G1.5L petrol engine produces a power output of 113.1 bhp at 6,300 rpm and a torque of 143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm.
  • The turbo petrol SmartStream G1.5 T-Gdi petrol engine generates a power output of 157.5 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 3,500 rpm.
  • The 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel engine produces a power output of 113.9 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 2,750 rpm.

These engine options come mated with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled In India With Level-2 ADAS: Bookings Open At Rs 25,000

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KIA CARENS CLAVIS PRICEKIA CARENS CLAVIS FEATURESKIA CARENS CLAVIS SPECIFICATIONSKIAKIA CARENS CLAVIS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.