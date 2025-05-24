ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Carens Clavis Variant-Wise Prices Announced In India: Starts At Rs 11.49 Lakh

Hyderabad: Kia has announced the variant-wise pricing of its recently unveiled Kia Carens Clavis. The MUV comes in multiple powertrain and transmission options, which include a 1.5L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. It comes with a six and seven-seater configuration, which is positioned as a premium model and placed above the Kia Carens.

In India, the Carens Clavis will rival other similar vehicles, such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 700, and more. Booking of the vehicle started on May 9, 2025, and deliveries are expected to commence soon.

Kia Carens Clavis: Price and features

The Kia Carens Clavis comes in seven variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+, at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTX+ variant.