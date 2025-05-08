Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled In India With Level-2 ADAS: Bookings Open At Rs 25,000

Hyderabad: Kia has unveiled the all-new Kia Carens Clavis in India. The newly launched vehicle is claimed to be a crossover between an MPV and an SUV. Bookings for the new Kia Carens Clavis are open, however, the prices of the vehicle have not yet been announced. The Kia Carens Clavis is a seven-seater Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV), which will sit above the Carens MPV, and will be sold as a premium model. Before its official launch, when the test mules were spotted on roads, the Clavis was believed to be the facelift of the Kia Carens.

Kia Carens Claivs: Engine

The Kia Carens Clavis comes in three engine options: Smartstream G1.5 (petrol engine), Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi (turbo petrol engine), and a 1.5L CRDi VGT (diesel engine). It comes mated with a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT transmission options.

Kia Carens Claivs: Exterior, Interior

The MUV shares a similar design to the Kia Carens, but has its own distinguishable features. It sports an Ice cube MFR LED headlamps, the signature digital tiger face design, and a star map LED connected tail lamps. The South Korean automaker claims that the Clavis sports an interior which is designed for maximum comfort and convenience. It comes with a walk-in lever to slide the first-row passenger seat. The new MUV includes a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, infotainment control swap switch, front ventilated seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and more.

Kia Carens Claivs: Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Clavis comes with a Level-2 ADAS feature suite with 20 autonomous features, a 360-degree camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, and more.

Kia Carens Claivs: Expected Price

The prices of the newly showcased Kia Carens Clavis will be officially announced on June 2, 2025. It is expected that the new MUV will be in the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the vehicle for a token amount of Rs 25,000 via the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest Kia dealership.