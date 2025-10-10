ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Carens Clavis HTX(O) Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Kia Carens Clavis HTX(O) is placed between the HTX and HTX+ trims in the lineup. ( Image Credit: Kia )

Hyderabad: Kia has introduced a new variant, HTX(O), to the Carens Clavis MPV in India. This new variant is placed between the HTX and HTX+ trims in the lineup. With the addition of the HTX(O) variant, the six-seater version of the Kia Carens Clavis has become more affordable and is now available starting from the mid-spec HTK+ trim. The new HTX(O) trim also comes with the Bose audio system, which was earlier available only in the top-spec HTX+ variant.

New Kia Carens Clavis Variants: Price, rivals

The six-seater version of the Kia Carens Clavis MPV now starts from Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTK+ variant, which comes with a petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The six-seater configuration of the Carens Clavis MPV also offers a diesel engine option.

Here’s the price list for all the variants of the Carens Clavis MPV offering a six-seater configuration: