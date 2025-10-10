ETV Bharat / technology

Kia Carens Clavis HTX(O) Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Kia Carens Clavis MPV is now available in HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, HTX(O), and HTX+ variants.

The Kia Carens Clavis HTX(O) is placed between the HTX and HTX+ trims in the lineup. (Image Credit: Kia)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Kia has introduced a new variant, HTX(O), to the Carens Clavis MPV in India. This new variant is placed between the HTX and HTX+ trims in the lineup. With the addition of the HTX(O) variant, the six-seater version of the Kia Carens Clavis has become more affordable and is now available starting from the mid-spec HTK+ trim. The new HTX(O) trim also comes with the Bose audio system, which was earlier available only in the top-spec HTX+ variant.

New Kia Carens Clavis Variants: Price, rivals

The six-seater version of the Kia Carens Clavis MPV now starts from Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTK+ variant, which comes with a petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The six-seater configuration of the Carens Clavis MPV also offers a diesel engine option.

Here’s the price list for all the variants of the Carens Clavis MPV offering a six-seater configuration:

Variant Engine Transmission Seating ConfigurationPrice (ex-showroom)
HTK+ 1.5 TGDi 7-speed DCT 6Rs 16,28,064
HTK+ 1.5 CRDi 6-speed Automatic6Rs 17,34,037
HTK+(O) 1.5 TGDi7-speed DCT6Rs 17,05,135
HTX (O)1.5 TGDi 7-speed DCT6/7Rs 19,26,717

In India, the Kia Carens Clavis competes against other MPVs such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Kia Carens Clavis: Rear Profile (Image Credit: Kia)

Kia Carens Clavis HTX(O): Features

The new Carens Clavis HTX(O) comes with features such as an 8-speaker Bose sound system, selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), dual 12.25-inch displays— one for touchscreen infotainment and one for the digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, 17-inch alloy wheels, 64-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and more.

In terms of safety, the new variant comes with six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

Kia Carens Clavis comes with six airbags as standard. (Image Credit: Kia)

Kia Carens Clavis: Specifications

The Kia Carens Clavis is available in three engine options. The 1.5L petrol engine produces a power output of 113.42 bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.5L turbo petrol engine generates a power output of 157.81 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, mated with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5L diesel engine produces a power output of 114.41 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

