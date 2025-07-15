Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Kia has launched the electric iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis EV in India. Earlier this year, the South Korean automaker launched the ICE variant of the MPV. Notably, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is the third vehicle added to the brand’s electric portfolio, which includes the Kia EV6 and Kia EV9, launched in October last year.

It is a seven-seater electric MPV based on the same platform as its ICE counterpart. The eMPV is offered in two battery options: 42 kWh and 51.9 kWh, which will deliver ARAI-certified ranges of 402 km and 490 km, respectively. The EV comes in front-wheel drive (FWD) and also includes an extensive warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 kms on the battery.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Price, Colours, Availability

The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes in four variants. The base HTK+ variant of the Carens Clavis EV is priced at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the HTX variant costs Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the HTX ER is priced at Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the HTX+ ER variant costs Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six colourways: Ivory Silver Matte, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, and Gravity Grey.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Interior (Image Credit: Kia India)

Booking for the Kia Carens Clavis EV will commence from July 22, 2025, which can be done via Kia’s official website.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Exterior (Image Credit: Kia India)

In India, the new EV will compete against the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Price Variant Price (ex-showroom) INR HTK+ Rs 17,99,000 HTX Rs 20,49,000 HTX ER Rs 22,49,000 HTX+ ER Rs 24,49,000

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Features

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Exterior Key Highlights (Image Credit: Kia India)

It features a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel integrating the infotainment and driver instrument cluster, Bose premium sound system with 8-speaker, steering mounted audio controls, 64-colour ambient lightning, footwell lamps, beige and navy leatherette seats, floating centre console with surround ambient lighting, drive mode select, dual pane panoramic sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone aero alloy wheels, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, paddle shifters for i-Pedal & Regen braking, front charging port with LED illumination, and much more.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery and powertrain

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is available in 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs. The former battery pack has an ARAI-certified range of 404 km on a single charge, and the latter battery pack has an ARAI-certified range of 490 km on a single charge.

It also comes in two electric motor options: a 99 kW motor and a 126 kW motor, both of which generate a peak torque of 255 Nm.

Both batteries can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 39 minutes using a 100 kW DC fast charger.