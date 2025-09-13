ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO's Unsung Craftsman: Kerala Tailor Who Sewed Rocket Covers For Space Agency Passes Away At 67

ISRO and most space agencies use wrap parts of a rocket with protective covers to shield sensitive sections from dust, humidity, or rain. These are removed before launch.

“My father initially began sewing covers for spare parts on an experimental basis, to help transport them to other locations. Later, he started tailoring protective fabric casings for components, including the rocket’s hood,” his son Santosh told ETV Bharat.

When ISRO established the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in 1987, Mohanan was running a modest tailoring shop—Mohanan Tailors—at Wanda Junction. By 1995, he began working with ISRO on a contract basis, stitching uniforms for its employees. Soon, Mohanan's tailoring also extended to the spare parts for the space research equipment manufactured at the facility. His precision and dedication soon became his signature, earning him admiration and respect from scientists and officials alike.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Mohanan, a 67-year-old tailor from Wanda Junction in Nedumangad, who crafted specialised covers for ISRO rockets at the space agency's Valiamala centre, passed away at his home at 2:30 AM on September 11, 2025. Fondly remembered for his extraordinary contribution to India’s space programme, Mohanan's craftsmanship became an integral part of ISRO’s history.

Since ISRO did not use ordinary cotton fabrics, specially treated materials infused with chemical mixtures were provided in-house. Mohanan had to master highly complex stitching techniques to meet the organisation’s demanding standards. His son Santosh fondly recalled childhood memories, “When I was in school, my father would take my brother Rajesh and me to Valiyamala to help take measurements for massive spare parts.”

Mohanan’s work on specially designed uniforms for scientists during rocket launches became widely recognised within the space research community. Once he became fully engaged with ISRO, he shut down his Wanda Junction tailoring shop.

Eldest son Rajesh said his father’s passion and humility stood out despite his lack of formal education. “He was an outsider and did not have any higher education, but he always tried to learn about the complex workings of ISRO. He started sewing the covers of spare parts only after talking to scientists from within his limitations and reaching an agreement,” Rajesh remembered.

Mohanan, the 67-year-old tailor from Wanda Junction in Kerala (ETV Bharat)

For Mohanan, tailoring was a matter of pride, whether it was “for a rocket or a human being," he added.

Beyond his ISRO work, he was also a state committee member of the All Kerala Tailors Association and actively involved in organisational efforts for fellow tailors. Mohanan continued to do tailoring work until he suffered a stroke two years ago and was bedridden.

On hearing about his passing, ISRO employees visited his home to pay their last respects. Mohanan is survived by his wife Vijayashree, sons M Rajesh, M Santhosh, and M Nidheesh, and daughter-in-law Lakshmi Chandran.