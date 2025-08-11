ETV Bharat / technology

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Sets Tone For Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Meets Over 100 Industry Leaders

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with over 100 CEOs and industry leaders at a special Breakfast Meet in a private hotel in Bengaluru, setting the tone for the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 scheduled for November 18–20. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Keonics Chairman Sharath Bachegowda, and senior government officials were present at the meeting.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 Theme: "Futurise – Bhavishyodaya"

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the summit will showcase Karnataka’s leadership in innovation, technology, and future-ready policies.

“Our vision is simple – to make Karnataka the place where the world comes to solve its biggest challenges,” Siddaramaiah told the gathering.

CM Siddaramaih met with over 100 industry leaders ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting Karnataka’s contribution to the national economy, Siddaramaiah said, the state accounts for 44 per cent of India’s software exports. The IT & ITeS sector contributes 26 per cent of Karnataka’s economy, with the state hosting over 875 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which is 30 per cent of the national total. Siddaramaiah further said that they aim to add 500 more GCCs by 2029, creating 3.5 lakh jobs and generating USD 50 billion in output.