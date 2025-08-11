Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Sets Tone For Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Meets Over 100 Industry Leaders

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with over 100 CEOs and industry leaders at a special Breakfast Meet in a private hotel in Bengaluru, setting the tone for the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 scheduled for November 18–20. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Keonics Chairman Sharath Bachegowda, and senior government officials were present at the meeting.
Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 Theme: "Futurise – Bhavishyodaya"
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the summit will showcase Karnataka’s leadership in innovation, technology, and future-ready policies.
“Our vision is simple – to make Karnataka the place where the world comes to solve its biggest challenges,” Siddaramaiah told the gathering.
Highlighting Karnataka’s contribution to the national economy, Siddaramaiah said, the state accounts for 44 per cent of India’s software exports. The IT & ITeS sector contributes 26 per cent of Karnataka’s economy, with the state hosting over 875 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which is 30 per cent of the national total. Siddaramaiah further said that they aim to add 500 more GCCs by 2029, creating 3.5 lakh jobs and generating USD 50 billion in output.
The government is developing tech clusters beyond Bengaluru to promote balanced growth, the CM said, adding that Karnataka is home to over 18,300 startups and more than 45 unicorns.
“This shows we are the best place for entrepreneurs to start and grow big,” he said.
Bengaluru ranks 5th among the world’s top AI cities and holds nearly 50 per cent of India’s AI talent. The state is also home to India’s first state-level Quantum Technology Roadmap, he added. AI initiatives include a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with IIT to support startups, train professionals, and advance research.
In quantum tech, Karnataka aims to become Asia’s top Quantum Innovation Hub by 2035, targeting a USD 20 billion quantum economy, with plans for Quantum Hardware Parks, Innovation Zones, and a Global Quantum Conclave in Bengaluru, the CMS further said.
CM Siddaramaiah also announced a series of specialised hubs, which include:
- QWIN City – An integrated ecosystem for Wellness, Innovation, and New-age industries with dedicated R&D clusters and global-standard infrastructure.
- Health City – A world-class healthcare and life sciences hub combining medical research, biotech innovation, med-tech manufacturing, and super-speciality hospitals.
- Thematic clusters in Agri-Tech, Electric Mobility, and Green Energy to ensure every future-focused sector finds a home in Karnataka.
Inviting industry leaders to partner with the government, Siddaramaiah said, “Let us write the next chapter of Karnataka’s growth story and ensure the state leads the world.”
The meeting concluded with an open invitation to participate in the Bengaluru Tech Summit and contribute ideas for Karnataka’s technological future.