Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Dental Technology Innovation Hub To Boost Atmanirbhar Bharat

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s journey towards self-reliance in healthcare technologies received a significant boost with the launch of the Dental Technology Innovation Hub at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) in New Delhi—inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh.

The Hub has received support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Tech-ID 2025 program, and hopes to transform the world of dentistry in India through the application of indigenous innovation, high-end quality research, and bridging the gap between doctors and engineers and the dental industry.

"This facility is an important addition to the management armamentarium of the dental profession and aligns with the progressive approach of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every facet of science as well,” explained Jitendra Singh. "This hub will be a cost-effective facility not only for research but also for the costs involved with diagnostics and therapy. It will also contribute to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by diminishing reliance on the import of dental implants and other dental equipment."

He emphasised that the Hub is designed as an inclusive platform for innovators, start-ups, and MSMEs. “By involving multiple stakeholders, this initiative reflects the concept of whole-of-government and whole-of-nation that the government has been striving for in the last 11 years,” he noted.

Recalling a time when most dental and medical implants were imported, Singh expressed satisfaction that Indian institutions are now producing synthetic and biodegradable materials at par with global standards. “India has progressed from being nearly a decade behind in specialised medical procedures to becoming a world-class hub that also attracts medical tourism,” he said, pointing to reforms like the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 and Medical Devices Rules 2017 that have created an enabling ecosystem.

India’s Dental Tech Hub is here (ETV Bharat)

The Minister also underlined the “three A’s” of healthcare: awareness, accessibility, and affordability. He added that while India is making progress on cost and access, much more needs to be done to raise awareness about dental health. “This Hub will prepare the dentists of 2047 for a Viksit Bharat. If we are to ensure sharp teeth for a developed India, it is institutions like this that will provide the backbone,” he further said.

Innovation for every dentist

Among the most celebrated outcomes of this initiative is the development of indigenous dental devices that promise to revolutionise common procedures such as root canal treatments.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Vivek Hegde, Vice Principal of Rangoonwala Dental College & Research Centre, Pune, explained its significance. “This program, Tech-ID 2025, is organised by the Department of Science and Technology. The Dental Technology Innovation Hub at Maulana Azad Institute has taken this initiative over the past few years. We applied for a project under this program, and we were fortunate to be selected," he said.

He said that the project was innovative and addressed a genuine need in dentistry. He added that every dentist required the device because it was not only indigenous but also user-friendly, reliable, and economical—qualities that were especially important given India’s large population and diverse economic conditions.

"Millions of root canal treatments are performed every year. Traditionally, dentists used spirit lamps and crude instruments to cut and seal gutta-percha filling material. To solve this problem, we developed a device called Down Pack. It is a heated probe that reaches 180°C to 250°C in just 2–5 seconds and cools quickly, allowing for a precise and clean job with no heat loss and no damage to the tooth structure," he further said.

"Such a device had to be imported earlier at a much higher cost. By making it here under the Make in India initiative, we are reducing costs and ensuring wider accessibility. Our mission is clear: every dental clinic in India, regardless of size, should be able to afford and use such high-quality devices," Hegde added.

Engineering meets dentistry

Kalyan Sundaram, a former scientist and now associated with the Dental College in Pune, believes this is just the beginning of a new era.

“My aim is to introduce Dental Engineering in India,” he told ETV Bharat. “Until recently, doctors worked separately, engineers worked separately, and innovators and investors were not aligned. But now, we are building a culture where everyone, doctors, engineers, marketing experts, innovators, and investors, works together as one family.

"At present, about 85 per cent of medical and dental products are imported. This dependency has to change. If we develop indigenous products, dentists will have reliable tools, and India can move towards becoming the medical capital of the world. After all, without the right products, what I call the ‘weapons of dentistry,’ a dentist cannot work effectively, and those products are designed and built by engineers," he added.