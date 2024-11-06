JioTV+ Uses AI To Blur Adult Scenes For Family-Friendly Viewing Experience On TV

Hyderabad: We all have experienced that moment while watching a movie or TV show with our family when a sudden adult scene makes things awkward. Finally, an OTT application has understood the embarrassing situation and utilised artificial intelligence to fix the problem.

JioTV+ has introduced a new feature called AI sensor which automatically blurs adult scenes to keep things family-friendly. The AI-powered tool also mutes audio when needed in such scenarios. The feature was showcased by consumer technology veteran Rajiv Makhni in a video on Instagram.

As per the demonstration, the feature blurs the entire screen when it detects R-rated or 18+ content in a particular segment. To safeguard kids in such situations, the OTT application also censors the audio when required.

What is JioTV+?

The JioTV+ app is different from the JioTV application. While the latter is a mobile-based platform available on Android and iOS, the JioTV+ is a content aggregator platform that comes pre-installed in Jio Set-Top-Box. The app is also available for other smart TV platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire OS. However, it only works for JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers.

The JioTV+ application offers content from over 14 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more. It also offers over 800 live TV channels. The available OTT subscriptions depend on your JioFiber plan.

To access JioTV+ on a smart TV, you can download the application from the smart TV app store and log in with the mobile number registered with your JioFiber or JioAirFiber account. The application will start operation once you enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone for authentication.