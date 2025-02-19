JioTele OS: Jio Launches New AI-Powered Operating System For Smart TVs In India

Hyderabad: Jio has announced the launch of an operating system for smart TV, called JioTele OS. The company is calling it "India's own Smart operating system", designed to cater to the "unique needs of Indian consumers".

JioTele OS will take on Google TV, LG's webOS, and Samsung's Tizen platforms. Televisions powered by JioTele OS will be available starting February 21, 2025, from brands like Thomson, Kodak, BPL, and JVC. Jio says that more brands will join the lineup later this year. Jio says that its new operating system will enable TV OEMs to provide a world-class experience at an affordable price.

Jio highlighted the continued rise in demand for digital entertainment in India with the country already having 35 million connected TV households. Explaining the reason behind the launch of the new operating system for televisions, the company said that many consumers face challenges due to the limited capabilities of their connected TVs.

These challenges include restricted customisation, limited access to high-quality regional content, and the absence of a seamless, premium user experience. The company says that it wants to address these issues and transform Indian households with "a fast, premium, and content-rich Smart TV platform" at an affordable price.

Key features of the JioTele OS include AI-driven content recommendations, seamless integration of global and regional content, easy access to a range of TV channels and OTT applications, smooth and lag-free 4K performance, and access to cloud gaming. Jio said that its television OS will continue to evolve and receive regular updates to stay compatible with new apps, technologies, content formats, and evolving securities.

The launch of JioTele OS follows the announcement of the streaming platform JioHotstar, created by the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Launched by JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company, the new streaming platform combines the content library of both streaming platforms. Ad-supported plans start at Rs 149 for three months on mobile (1 connection) or Rs 299 for three months on any device (2 connections). Ad-free plans start at Rs 299 for one month on any device (4 connections).