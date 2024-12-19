JioTag Go Is Apple AirTag Alternative For Android: Price, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Jio on Wednesday launched the new JioTag Go in India. The tag is claimed to be India's first Android tracker which supports Google's Find My Device network. Using the Find My Device app, a user can track their JioTag Go and the attached accessories, such as their keys and wallets.

JioTag Go: Price and Availablity

The JioTag Go is priced at Rs 1,499 in India. It is available for purchase via Amazon, JioMart e-store, Reliance Digital, and My Jio stores.

The new tracker comes in four vibrant colour options-- White, Black, Orange, and Yellow.

Notably, the JioTag Go tracker is compatible with Android phones only and does not support Apple iPhones. The company released JioTag Air a while ago, tailored for iOS users. That device shares similar features with JioTag Go and integrates Apple's Find My network. Notably, the JioTag Air also costs Rs 1,499.

JioTag Go: Features and connection

The JioTag Go is a compact Bluetooth-enabled tracker that has a network coverage with millions of Android phone users. It can work across countries and continents. The tracker can show its semi-real-time location without the need for any SIM card or data pack. The Bluetooth-enabled JioTag Go is powered by a C2032 battery that claims to last up to one year. The JioTag Go is compatible with Android smartphones running Android 9 or above.

To set up your JioTag Go, follow the below-mentioned steps: