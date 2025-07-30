ETV Bharat / technology

PC On A Subscription: Reliance Jio Launches JioPC For JioFiber Users In India - Plans, Validity, More

Hyderabad: Earlier this month, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, launched JioPC, a virtual desktop service in India. Initially launched for free as part of a trial, the service is now available for a monthly fee of Rs 599, which provides access to a cloud-based, AI-powered PC setup. To access the JioPC, users will require a keyboard, a mouse, and a Jio set-top box. Jio says it is suitable for students, creators, families, and traders, as the PC is said to provide performance equivalent to a Rs 50,000 setup.

Why was JioPC made?

The JioPC is aimed at fostering affordable personal computing for Indian households, which would be helpful in areas with low PC penetration. It provides fundamental desktop functions, such as web browsing, document editing, and virtual learning. As it eliminates the traditional PC setup, users are required to have access to an active internet connection for the service to function properly.

The entire system works via the cloud and runs on both existing and new Jio set-top boxes. The Jio set-top box comes bundled with JioFiber plans or can be purchased separately for Rs 5,499.

Once the JioPC is activated, users can access the virtual desktop interface on their TV or monitor connected to the set-top-box along with a keyboard and mouse. It comes preloaded with LibreOffice and supports access to Microsoft Office via a web browser. Peripherals such as cameras and printers are supported by the system.

The company claims that the data remains secure even if the set-top box is damaged or replaced.

JioPC plans and offers

As an introductory offer, the company starts the JioPC at Rs 599 per month, which offers 8GB RAM and 100GB cloud storage. JioPC has also partnered with Adobe, offering users free access to Adobe Express design and editing tools. It also includes access to all key AI tools, popular apps, and 512GB of cloud storage, which is included in the subscription.