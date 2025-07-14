ETV Bharat / technology

Jio Can Now Transform Your TV Into A Computer, Launches New Virtual Desktop System - JioPC

Hyderabad: Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has unveiled a virtual desktop service in India, called JioPC. The new service aims to turn televisions into cloud-based personal computers, eliminating the need to purchase a physical CPU. JioPC works with any TV when connected to the Jio set-top box, though users will require a keyboard and a mouse. Currently, this service is available for free as part of a trial phase and can be accessed via a Jio set-top box.

The JioPC is designed to bring affordable personal computing to Indian households. It could prove helpful in areas with low PC penetration. The JioPC provides fundamental desktop functions such as web browsing, document editing, and virtual learning. The entire system works via the cloud and runs on existing and new Jio set-top boxes. The Jio set-top comes bundled with JioFiber plans or can be purchased separately for Rs 5,499.

Once JioPC is activated, users can access a virtual desktop interface on their TV using a keyboard and mouse. The virtual desktop service comes preloaded with LibreOffice and supports access to Microsoft Office via a web browser. Notably, advanced peripherals such as cameras and printers are currently not supported.

The JioPC is optimised for basic computing tasks, making it useful for students, casual users, and anyone who does not have a traditional PC setup. Users are required to have access to an active internet connection for the service to function properly.

How to use JioPC?