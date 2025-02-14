JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar Merged To Launch JioHotstar: Subscription Plan Details

Hyderabad: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have officially merged and created a new streaming platform on Friday. Named as JioHotstar, the new platform has been launched by JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company. The new streaming platform will host the entire content library of both streaming platforms, combining sports coverage and technology to offer a wider range of entertainment.
Notably, the joint venture has announced subscription plans, starting at Rs 149. JioHotstar will also feature a free tier, possibly allowing users to watch video content with ads and standard (480p) resolution.
JioStar said that JioHotStar will host roughly 3,00,000 hours of video content and have live sports coverage as well. The streaming platform is said to have a total user base of 50 crore which includes users from both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. However, it is not clear whether the said user base contains accounts that are subscribed to both platforms (JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar). Notably, JioHotstar features a new logo stating the name of the platform 'JioHotstar' with a seven-pointed asymmetrical star.
JioHotstar: Subscription Plans
JioStar says that all of its plans give access to all content on their platform, which includes live sports (Cricket, Tennis, Grand Slams, Premier League, and more), the latest Indian movie digital premieres, Hotstar specials, Star serials before TV, Disney+ Originals, and popular Disney movies & kid's shows in English and select Indian languages.
Existing subscribers of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will automatically be transitioned to JioHotstar. New users can subscribe to the platform with the base plan starting at Rs 149. The table below shows all subscription plans of JioHotstar:
|Plan Name
|Plan Price (INR)
|Validity
|No. of Devices Accessible
|Ad-supported plans
|Mobile
|Rs 149
|3 months
|1 device (accessible only on Mobile)
|Mobile
|Rs 499
|1 year
|1 device (accessible only on Mobile)
|Super
|Rs 299
|3 months
|2 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time)
|Super
|Rs 899
|1 year
|2 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time)
|Ad-free plans
|Premium
|Rs 299
|1 month
|4 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time)
|Premium
|Rs 499
|3 months
|4 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time)
|Premium
|Rs 1,499
|1 year
|4 devices (accessible on Mobile, PC/Laptop, and TV at the same time)
Notably, ad-free plans don't feature advertisements except in live content, such as sports and other live shows.