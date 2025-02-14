ETV Bharat / technology

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar Merged To Launch JioHotstar: Subscription Plan Details

Hyderabad: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have officially merged and created a new streaming platform on Friday. Named as JioHotstar, the new platform has been launched by JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company. The new streaming platform will host the entire content library of both streaming platforms, combining sports coverage and technology to offer a wider range of entertainment.

Notably, the joint venture has announced subscription plans, starting at Rs 149. JioHotstar will also feature a free tier, possibly allowing users to watch video content with ads and standard (480p) resolution.

JioStar said that JioHotStar will host roughly 3,00,000 hours of video content and have live sports coverage as well. The streaming platform is said to have a total user base of 50 crore which includes users from both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. However, it is not clear whether the said user base contains accounts that are subscribed to both platforms (JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar). Notably, JioHotstar features a new logo stating the name of the platform 'JioHotstar' with a seven-pointed asymmetrical star.

JioHotstar: Subscription Plans