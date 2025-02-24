ETV Bharat / technology

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi vs BSNL: The Most Affordable Recharge Plans In 2025 To Keep Your SIM Active

Hyderabad: Telecom service providers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) recently updated their recharge plans. Just like their prepaid plan offerings, the cost of maintaining a SIM card varies from company to company. Here is a breakdown of the lowest recharge plans telecom service providers like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) offer in 2025.

Most Affordable Recharge Plans in 2025

Reliance Jio: If you are a Jio user, a recharge plan of Rs 189 is the most affordable option to keep your SIM active. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data. Additionally, it also offers access to Jio apps, such as JioTV and JioCloud.

Airtel: The most affordable recharge plan for Airtel users to keep their SIM active is Rs 199, which is Rs 100 costlier than Reliance Jio's affordable plan. The Rs 199 recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. Moreover, the recharge plan also offers 2GB of data to be used for the validity of the plan.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): The price of the most affordable recharge plan for Vi users varies depending upon their location. There is a recharge plan for Rs 99 in some circles, while other regions have a Rs 155 plan. The Rs 99 recharge plan is valid for 15 days and offers 500MB of data, a talk time of Rs 99, and no SMS benefits except for the ability to send port-out SMS to 1900 at standard rates. Meanwhile, the Rs 155 recharge plan comes with a validity of 20 days and offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, and 1GB of data to browse the internet.