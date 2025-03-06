Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, And More: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin To Carry All-Female Crew To Space This Year

Hyderabad: Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin will fly with six people on the NS-31 mission, an all-female crew with accomplished personalities, including Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez. The NS-31 (or New Shepard-31) mission will be the 11th human spaceflight and the 31st flight for the space tech company, which is expected to take place in spring 2025. Moreover, Blue Origin will mark history with the mission as it will be the first all-female space mission since the historic solo spaceflight done by cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in the 1963 mission.

In a statement given by Blue Origin, the NS-31 mission crew's journey is expected to encourage women from various fields to pursue careers in space exploration and STEM fields. Lauren Sánchez, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, pilot, and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, expressed her hopes that the mission will empower future generations. Some reports indicate that Katy Perry's participation in this space mission is to inspire her daughter and other young people to explore new boundaries.

NS Spaceflight and NS-31 Mission Crew

The NS or New Shepherd spaceflight from Blue Origin is a reusable launch vehicle that is designed to take crew members beyond the Karman line where they will feel weightlessness for a few minutes before entering back into the Earth's atmosphere. The Karman line is defined as an altitude of 100 kilometres above sea level and serves as the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

NS-31 Mission Crew (Image Credit: Blue Origin)

The NS rockets have a fully autonomous system and do not require pilots to operate. The NS-31 mission crew consists of an all-female crew, which includes the following:

Aisha Bowe is a former NASA rocket scientist and entrepreneur. She is the global STEM advocate and CEO of the STEMBoard and LINGO. STEMBoard is an engineering firm listed twice on the Inc 5000 as 'America's fastest-growing private companies'. Meanwhile, LINGO is an edtech company that aims to provide one million students with essential tech skills.

Amanda Nguyen is a bioastronautics research scientist who graduated from Harvard and conducted research at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, MIT, NASA, and the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences She worked on the STS-135, the last Space Shuttle program by NASA, and the Kepler exoplanet mission as well. Furthermore, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and was awarded TIME's Woman of the Year for her advocacy for survivors of sexual violence.

Gayle King is an award-winning journalist, co-host of CBS Mornings, editor-at-large of Oprah Daily, and the host of Gayle King in the House on SiriusXM radio.

Kerianne Flynn is a film producer who produced thought-provoking films such as This Changes Everything (2018) and LILLY (2024). The former movie focused on the history of women in Hollywood, while the latter film was a tribute to fair-pay advocate Lilly Ledbetter. Moreover, she spent over a decade in community-building through board service and non-profit work with the Allen-Stevenson School, The High Line, and Hudson River Park. Before becoming a film producer, she had a successful career in fashion and human resources.

Katy Perry is a pop music artist who has been one of the biggest-selling female artists in Capitol Record's history. She became one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 115 billion streams. Alongside, her singing career, she is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and works for children's rights to health, education, equality, and protection. Additionally, her NGO--Firework Foundation--works for children from underserved communities.

Lauren Sánchez founded Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned and operated aerial film and production company. She released her New York Times bestselling debut children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, in 2024. Moreover, her work in aviation earned her the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award in 2024. The journalist, pilot, author, and philanthropist became engaged to Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2023.