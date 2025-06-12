Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Jeep has launched the Signature Edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee in India. The SUV is based on the existing Limited (O) variant and comes with additional features, making the vehicle a bit pricier and placed over the Limited (O) trim. It is available in limited numbers.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Price, Rivals
The limited edition Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is priced at Rs 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), which is just Rs 1.54 lakh premium than the Limited (O) variant of the vehicle. In India, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition rivals other luxury SUVs such as the Volvo XC90, Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and BMW X5.
Warm up your engines, this one's about to make more than just a statement.— Jeep India (@JeepIndia) June 12, 2025
🟡|||||||🟡 Introducing the all-new Grand Cherokee Signature Edition#jeep #jeepindia #jeeplife #GrandCherokeeSignatureEdition pic.twitter.com/OE0BEck9pN
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Design and Features
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition retains the same design as the Limited (O) variant, boasts a boxy silhouette, clamshell bonnet, and vertical seven-slat grille. Moreover, the interior of the vehicle also follows the same standard iteration.
In terms of features, the Signature Edition comes with several additional features than the Limited (O) variant. It features a dual rear-seat entertainment system– with two 11.6-inch IPS Android-based displays–, built-in speakers with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity options. The SUV comes with front and rear dash cameras for added safety. Moreover, it features motorised side steps as well.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Specifications
The engine of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition remains the same as its standard model. It is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine, which generates a power output of 264.3 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm. The engine is mated with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
|Category
|Details
|Additional Features
|Engine Specifications
Engine: 2.0L turbocharged petrol
Power Output: 264.3 bhp
Peak Torque: 400 Nm
Transmission: 8-speed torque converter automatic
Drivetrain: Quadra-Trac 4x4 system (as per Limited (O) variant)
|Price
|Rs 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 1.54 lakh premium over Limited (O) variant