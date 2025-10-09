ETV Bharat / technology

Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched In India: Price, Features

The limited edition SUV comes with several exterior and interior upgrades over the standard Jeep Compass.

The Compass Track Edition is based on the Model S tier of the standard model. (Image Credit: Jeep)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: US automaker Jeep has launched the Compass Track Edition in India. This limited edition SUV comes with striking exterior changes and interior upgrades over the standard model.

It is based on the top-tier Model S variant of the Jeep Compass. The Track Edition is priced Rs 25,000 higher than the standard Model S variant. It does not feature any mechanical changes, meaning that the limited edition SUV comes with the same engine, transmission options, and powertrains.

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Price, bookings

The Jeep Compass Track Edition comes in three trims. The 2 Wheel Drive (2WD) manual variant is priced at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2WD automatic model costs Rs 28.64 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 4 Wheel Drive (4WD) automatic trim is priced at Rs 30.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the limited edition vehicle are now open at the nearest Jeep dealerships across India.

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Compass Track Manual (2WD)Rs 26,78,200
Compass Track Automatic (2WD)Rs 28,64,200
Compass Track Automatic (4WD)Rs 30,58,200

Jeep Compass Track Edition: What’s new?

The limited edition SUV features a hood decal with ‘TRACK’ lettering, along with piano black accents on the grille, badges, and mouldings. The vehicle boasts an exclusive Track Edition badging, making it sportier and more distinct than its standard model. It rides on new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with Tech Grey finish. The Jeep Compass Track Edition is available in three colours, including Pearl White, Brilliant Black, and Exotica Red.

The cabin features all-new Tupelo Leatherette seats, Dark Espresso Smoke Chrome accents, Spruce Beige contrast stitching, embossed Tupelo vinyl with Jeep branding, and Track Edition floor mats. It comes with a Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel and Piano Black inserts.

CategoryDetails
Exterior Features Hood decal with 'TRACK' lettering
Piano Black accents on grille, badges, and mouldings
Exclusive Track Edition badging
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with Tech Grey finish
Colour optionsPearl White
Brilliant Black
Exotica Red
Interior FeaturesTupelo Leatherette seats
Dark Espresso Smoke Chrome finishes
Spruce Beige contrast stitching
Tupelo vinyl accents with embossed Jeep branding
Track Edition floor mats
Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel
Piano Black inserts

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Features

The feature list of the Jeep Compass Track Edition remains the same as the standard Model S variant. In terms of convenience and comfort, the SUV comes with a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 8-way electronically adjustable ventilated leather seats with memory function, and an integrated voice command system for radio, media, phone, climate, and navigation controls.

The Compass Track Edition includes safety features such as four-channel ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Advanced Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, all-speed traction control, rear seat reminder alert, and Rain Brake Assist.

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Specifications

As mentioned above, the Compass Track Edition retains the same engine. It produces a power output of 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission, available in both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.

