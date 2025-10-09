ETV Bharat / technology

Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched In India: Price, Features

The Compass Track Edition is based on the Model S tier of the standard model. ( Image Credit: Jeep )

Hyderabad: US automaker Jeep has launched the Compass Track Edition in India. This limited edition SUV comes with striking exterior changes and interior upgrades over the standard model.

It is based on the top-tier Model S variant of the Jeep Compass. The Track Edition is priced Rs 25,000 higher than the standard Model S variant. It does not feature any mechanical changes, meaning that the limited edition SUV comes with the same engine, transmission options, and powertrains.

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Price, bookings

The Jeep Compass Track Edition comes in three trims. The 2 Wheel Drive (2WD) manual variant is priced at Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2WD automatic model costs Rs 28.64 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 4 Wheel Drive (4WD) automatic trim is priced at Rs 30.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the limited edition vehicle are now open at the nearest Jeep dealerships across India.