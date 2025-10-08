Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Now Available On Amazon For Purchase Across 40 Cities
The Amazon listing includes the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Adventure, and Yezdi Scrambler.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Czech two-wheeler manufacturer Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its partnership with Amazon India, making the brand’s bike range available on the e-commerce platform. Motorcycles from both Jawa and Yezdi will be available in 40 cities via Amazon, and the manufacturer plans to expand its coverage to 100 cities during the festive season.
Jawa Yezdi bikes to get additional offers on Amazon and Flipkart
The Czech company listed its bike range on Flipkart last October, and the partnership with Amazon further expands its online availability. Jawa motorcycle models such as the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak, along with Yezdi bikes such as the Yezdi Adventure and Yezdi Scrambler, are available on Amazon and Flipkart.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles says that its collaboration with Flipkart resulted in a record conversion rate within the first month of listing, encouraging the company to collaborate with Amazon.
Customers who choose to buy Jawa and Yezdi bikes from the e-commerce giants can avail themselves of several financial options and deals. These include EMI plans and cashbacks for online purchases.
Customers with access to Amazon Prime can opt for a 5 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit cards. Meanwhile, Flipkart offers a 24-month no-cost EMI, and 5 per cent cashback (up to Rs 4,000) on co-branded credit cards such as Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI credit cards. Moreover, exclusive motorcycle finance and insurance facilities are available on Flipkart.
The Czech two-wheeler company says that 40 dealerships across over 30 cities are now live on Amazon and Flipkart, with more dealerships expected to join in the coming weeks. It currently covers states including Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur.
As part of GST 2.0, the two-wheeler company received a price reduction, making the bikes now taxed at 18 per cent, significantly bringing down the prices of its motorcycles. The complete Jawa and Yezdi range get engines with displacement under 350cc, and the updated Yezdi Roadster also received a price cut of up to Rs 16,500, along with new components, styling, and accessories.