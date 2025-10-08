ETV Bharat / technology

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Now Available On Amazon For Purchase Across 40 Cities

Hyderabad: Czech two-wheeler manufacturer Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its partnership with Amazon India, making the brand’s bike range available on the e-commerce platform. Motorcycles from both Jawa and Yezdi will be available in 40 cities via Amazon, and the manufacturer plans to expand its coverage to 100 cities during the festive season.

Jawa Yezdi bikes to get additional offers on Amazon and Flipkart

The Czech company listed its bike range on Flipkart last October, and the partnership with Amazon further expands its online availability. Jawa motorcycle models such as the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak, along with Yezdi bikes such as the Yezdi Adventure and Yezdi Scrambler, are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles says that its collaboration with Flipkart resulted in a record conversion rate within the first month of listing, encouraging the company to collaborate with Amazon.