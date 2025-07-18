ETV Bharat / technology

Japan Achieves Worlds Fastest Internet Speed Record With 1.02 Pbps

Scientists at the NICT set a new world record by achieving a data transmission speed of 1.02 petabits per second.

Japan Achieves Worlds Fastest Internet Speed Record With 1.02 Pbps
The optical fibre cable used in the research has 19 cores. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Photonic Network Laboratory at the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has set a new world record in optical fibre communications. The international research team achieved data transmission at 1.02 petabits per second over a distance of 1,808 km (roughly equivalent to the distance from Hyderabad to Bageshwar district, situated in Uttarakhand).

Usually, the internet speed is measured in megabits per second (Mbps). One petabit equals one million gigabits or a billion megabits. So, the new world record is roughly 1,020,000,000 Mbps. To understand the amount of data the research team has produced, for comparison, the average internet speed in the United States (U.S) is around 300 Mbps, while in India, it is close to 64 Mbps. So, using 1.02 petabits per second data, a person can download the entire Steam (a digital video game distribution platform) game library under 10 seconds, or can download all of Netflix’s content (estimated around 123 terabytes) in just one second.

The results were demonstrated at the 48th Optical Fiber Communications Conference.

Japan Achieves Worlds Fastest Internet Speed Record With 1.02 Pbps
Diagram of the optical fibre cable used in the research (Image Credit: NICT)

How did they pull this off?

According to NICT, the international research team used a special type of optical fibre with 19 cores. Every single core of this optical fibre cable can carry data, compared to other optical fibre cables just a single core. These 19 cores in the cable multiply the amount of data that can be carried without the need to increase the overall size of the cable. Notably, the cladding diameter used in the experiment has the same standard size of 0.125 millimetres as used globally today.

The researchers transmitted data over 1,808 km, using a setup which looped the signal via 19 different circuits, each 86.1 km long. A total of 180 data streams were transmitted simultaneously, which resulted in a bandwidth of 1.86 exabits per second per kilometre.

NICT mentioned that their goal was to demonstrate that fast internet speeds can be achieved and transmitted using the already existing technology.

Japan Achieves Worlds Fastest Internet Speed Record With 1.02 Pbps
World records achieved by various opitcal fibre cables (Image Credit: NICT)

Future aspects

This research represents a significant step towards future long-distance, large capacity optical communication systems that are required to meet the increasing data demands in the post-5G era, supporting technologies such as 6G, AI, and IoT.

As the technology is still experimental, NICT aims to enhance the efficiency and explore its future applications by extending the technology for transoceanic distances.

Who was involved?

The international research team of the Photonic Network Laboratory consisted of:

1. National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (Japan)

2. Eindhoven University of Technology (The Netherlands)

3. Politecnico di Milano (Italy)

4. University of Stuttgart (Germany)

5. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

