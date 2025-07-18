ETV Bharat / technology

Japan Achieves Worlds Fastest Internet Speed Record With 1.02 Pbps

Hyderabad: The Photonic Network Laboratory at the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has set a new world record in optical fibre communications. The international research team achieved data transmission at 1.02 petabits per second over a distance of 1,808 km (roughly equivalent to the distance from Hyderabad to Bageshwar district, situated in Uttarakhand).

Usually, the internet speed is measured in megabits per second (Mbps). One petabit equals one million gigabits or a billion megabits. So, the new world record is roughly 1,020,000,000 Mbps. To understand the amount of data the research team has produced, for comparison, the average internet speed in the United States (U.S) is around 300 Mbps, while in India, it is close to 64 Mbps. So, using 1.02 petabits per second data, a person can download the entire Steam (a digital video game distribution platform) game library under 10 seconds, or can download all of Netflix’s content (estimated around 123 terabytes) in just one second.

The results were demonstrated at the 48th Optical Fiber Communications Conference.

Diagram of the optical fibre cable used in the research (Image Credit: NICT)

How did they pull this off?

According to NICT, the international research team used a special type of optical fibre with 19 cores. Every single core of this optical fibre cable can carry data, compared to other optical fibre cables just a single core. These 19 cores in the cable multiply the amount of data that can be carried without the need to increase the overall size of the cable. Notably, the cladding diameter used in the experiment has the same standard size of 0.125 millimetres as used globally today.

The researchers transmitted data over 1,808 km, using a setup which looped the signal via 19 different circuits, each 86.1 km long. A total of 180 data streams were transmitted simultaneously, which resulted in a bandwidth of 1.86 exabits per second per kilometre.

NICT mentioned that their goal was to demonstrate that fast internet speeds can be achieved and transmitted using the already existing technology.