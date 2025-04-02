ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Uses Indian Satellites To Nowcast Lightning Strikes Across India

The near-real time observations of lightning activities are captured from INSAT-3D satellite. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that it has made a significant advancement in nowcasting (weather forecasting) for lightning events across India, using the data from Indian geostationary satellites.

This has been achieved with the help of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a sub-division of ISRO. The research agency explained how atmospheric lighting is produced through complex interactions among meteorological parameters. These parameters are influenced by convective processes within the troposphere. Surface radiation, temperature, and wind patterns are the key contributors to the convection phenomena.

OLR, LST and Wind variable combined together for Lightning predictions (Image Credit: ISRO)

NRSC and ISRO researchers detected lighting signatures through the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) data gathered from the INSAT-3D satellite. A decrease in OLR strength helps to identify potential lightning activities. Notably, near real-time observations from the INSAT-3D satellite are used to determine these lightning signatures.