ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO To Launch Esa’s Proba-3 Mission On Dec 4

ISRO’s trusted workhorse PSLV will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4 carrying ESA’s Proba-3 mission.

ISRO To Launch Esa’s Proba-3 Mission On Dec 4
ISRO Logo (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: ISRO’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4 carrying ESA’s Proba-3 mission, the Indian space agency said on Sunday. The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 Mission is happening in collaboration with ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

“This mission will place ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (550kg) into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’. According to ISRO, the satellite will take off at 4.08 pm on Wednesday.

The ESA said Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. It will study the solar corona, the outermost and hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere.

Bengaluru: ISRO’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4 carrying ESA’s Proba-3 mission, the Indian space agency said on Sunday. The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 Mission is happening in collaboration with ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

“This mission will place ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (550kg) into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’. According to ISRO, the satellite will take off at 4.08 pm on Wednesday.

The ESA said Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. It will study the solar corona, the outermost and hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ESAPROBA 3 MISSIONISRO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.