ISRO Successfully Launches GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission, 100th Launch From Sriharikota

ISRO has successfully launched the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking its 100th launch.

ISRO Successfully Launches GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission, 100th Launch From Sriharikota
GSLV-F15 is the 17th Gesynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from ISRO.
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 6:44 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission at 6:23 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This marks the 100th rocket launch from this spaceport. India's 17th Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), GSLV-F15 has been launched from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The payload of the rocket carries a 2,250-kilogram NVS-02 satellite which is a part of the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system and caters to the country's navigational demands. The GSLV-F15 has placed the NVS-02 satellite in a 322.93 km Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

NVS-02: What's New?

NVS-02, the second of the five navigation satellites, carries the Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard (RAFS). The RAFS is an atomic clock that is a stable frequency reference for the navigation payload. Moreover, the NVS-02 uses a combination of indigenous and procured atomic clocks for accurate time estimation and will replace the IRNSS-1E.

NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), is designed to offer accurate position, velocity, and timing (PVT) services to users in India as well as in regions that extend around 1,500 km beyond the Indian land mass as well. NavIC offers two types of services-- the first is the Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and the second is the Restricted Service (RS).

The SPS from NavIC offers a position accuracy of 20 metres along with a time accuracy of 40 nanoseconds over its service area.

Additionally, the five second-generation NavIC satellites-- NVS-01/02/03/04/05, have been planned to be placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit which will enhance the PVT services.

Key Applications of NavIC

NavIC will be useful in fields that include transportation (terrestrial, aerial, and marine), location-based services (an alternative to GPS), personal mobility, resource monitoring, surveying and geodesy, scientific research, time dissemination and synchronisation, and safety-of-life alert dissemination.


