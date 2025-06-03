ETV Bharat / technology

ISRO Successfully Conducts Third Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine

ISRO began this crucial series of evaluations to validate the performance of India's upcoming semicryogenic engine in March 2025.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 8:29 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the third hot test of the Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The test is part of a crucial series of evaluations to validate the performance of India's upcoming semicryogenic engine, ISRO said. This marks the third in a series of hot tests undertaken by ISRO for the PHTA. According to ISRO, the test, conducted on May 28, was aimed at validating the engine’s ignition and start-up sequence while optimising the process for integrated engine performance.

During the three-second trial, the engine was ignited successfully and operated up to 60 per cent of its rated power level, exhibiting stable and controlled performance throughout. ISRO began this series of performance evaluations in March 2025, focusing on critical components such as low- and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the pre-burner, start-up system, and various control mechanisms.

The first test, conducted on March 28, 2025, confirmed smooth ignition and bootstrap operation during a 2.5-second run. The second test, carried out on April 24, focused on the start transient build-up and validated the ignition sequence over a 3.5-second duration. The Semi-Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (SC120), powered by the 2000 kN-class SE2000 engine, is being developed to replace the current liquid core stage (L110) of the LVM3 launch vehicle towards enhancing its payload capability, ISRO said.

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the third hot test of the Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The test is part of a crucial series of evaluations to validate the performance of India's upcoming semicryogenic engine, ISRO said. This marks the third in a series of hot tests undertaken by ISRO for the PHTA. According to ISRO, the test, conducted on May 28, was aimed at validating the engine’s ignition and start-up sequence while optimising the process for integrated engine performance.

During the three-second trial, the engine was ignited successfully and operated up to 60 per cent of its rated power level, exhibiting stable and controlled performance throughout. ISRO began this series of performance evaluations in March 2025, focusing on critical components such as low- and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the pre-burner, start-up system, and various control mechanisms.

The first test, conducted on March 28, 2025, confirmed smooth ignition and bootstrap operation during a 2.5-second run. The second test, carried out on April 24, focused on the start transient build-up and validated the ignition sequence over a 3.5-second duration. The Semi-Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (SC120), powered by the 2000 kN-class SE2000 engine, is being developed to replace the current liquid core stage (L110) of the LVM3 launch vehicle towards enhancing its payload capability, ISRO said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISROISRO PROPULSION COMPLEXHOT TEST OF SEMICRYOGENIC ENGINEPOWER HEAD TEST ARTICLECOMPLETION OF HOT TEST OF PHTA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.