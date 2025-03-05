ISRO Starts Construction Work At Kulasekarapattinam For A New Rocket Launchpad

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) currently has two operational launch pads at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The space agency launches Indian and foreign satellites aboard rockets like PSLV and GSLV from here. However, ISRO is en route to getting a new launchpad soon at a different site.

The space agency is currently engaged in the work of setting up a new launch site, for which 2,233 acres of land was acquired. The new rocket launch site will be set up in Kulasekaranpattinam in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. The construction work for the launchpad began today with a Bhoomi Puja. ISRO scientists, including Satish Dhawan Space Research Centre scientist A Rajarajan, participated in the event.

Later that same day, a small rocket named Rohini 6H200 was launched from the Kulasekaranpattinam rocket launch site as a test to study the atmosphere. According to ISRO, the rocket successfully reached an altitude of 75.24 km and travelled a distance of 121.42 km before falling into the sea.

Last year on February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu and laid the foundation stone for a rocket launchpad project in Kulasekaranpattinam. The construction work for the new launch site has officially begun today on March 5, 2025. Officials say that it will take two years for the project to be completed.

Kulasekarapattinam Launch Site

Kulasekarapattinam was one of the areas recommended for the launchpad even before the rocket launchpad was set up in Sriharikota due to its strategic geographical location near the equator. It is located on the east coast and there is no land to the south of it, allowing for direct southward launches over the Indian Ocean. This will minimize fuel consumption and maximize payload capacity for small satellite launch vehicles (SSLVs), particularly beneficial for cost-effective commercial satellite launches.

The site also avoids the need for complex "dogleg" manoeuvres around Sri Lanka. The manoeuvre involves a sharp turn or bend in a launch trajectory to avoid collisions or falling debris into populated areas, which would require additional fuel.

ISRO will establish infrastructure and construction facilities at the site. Additionally, the service building and ISRO launch complex will be constructed to set up the rocket launchpad.